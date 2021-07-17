NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Packages the New York Knicks can offer to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard

With speculation growing around the status of Damian Lillard, a number of teams are expected to make a run at the elite guard, including the New York Knicks. NBA Rumors are heating up that he may in fact request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come.



If this is a surprise, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/FS7KL1pPPm — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 16, 2021

Only a few teams in the league can compete with the types of offers Damian Lillard is going to demand. One of those teams is the New York Knicks, who have the need for a franchise player and the assets to tempt the Trail Blazers.

Three trades the New York Knicks can offer the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard

In addition to draft capital and young talent, the New York Knicks have a ton of cap flexibility that is useful in making this kind of trade. Not only does Damian Lillard make a lot of money, but the Trail Blazers may also require unloading a contract as part of the trade.

After the New York Knicks breakout year last season behind the play of Julius Randle, there is no doubt they are going to be in pursuit of the biggest names available on the market this offseason.

#3 Pick No. 19 + 21 in 2021 NBA Draft + 2023 1st (Via Dallas) + RJ Barrett + Immanual Quickley

This is quite the haul to start the Trail Blazers rebuilding process. Any trade for a player of Damian Lillard's caliber is worth this kind of haul, though, and the New York Knicks know it costs them to get a superstar player via trade.

Two Draft picks this year, one that comes from the Dallas Mavericks, would be the Trail Blazers' only selection in the 2021 Draft as of now. In order to kick off a true rebuild, draft capital is needed and the Trail Blazers will be gaining two mid-firsts that give them flexibility in this year's draft.

Take a look at the 2020-2021 All-Rookie Second Team! 🔥



🔶 Immanuel Quickley

🔶 Desmond Bane

🔶 Isaiah Stewart

🔶 Isaac Okoro

🔶 Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/c5OwQ2V84w — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 18, 2021

In addition, they'd be getting a young promising guard to slot in where Damian Lillard once played and another promising prospect on the wing in Barrett. Quickley and Barrett aren't a replacement for Damian Lillard, no one is.

Instead, Portland combined draft flexibility this year and the future to give them plenty of options as they move toward rebuilding their roster in a new era of basketball.

For the New York Knicks, they've got their superstar players and still have Julius Randle and a number of assets to build around those two. The trade would see them maintain cap flexibility for this year's free agency class.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar