NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the New York Knicks should move up for Lamelo Ball

With the much-awaited 2020 NBA Draft getting closer with every passing day, fans can't wait to learn about the star players who may turn up for their teams next season. One of these players, Lamelo Ball has been the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors which suggest that the New York Knicks could go after him.

In this article, we look at three reasons why the New York Knicks need to do whatever they can to get Lamelo Ball on board.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the New York Knicks should make a move for Lamelo Ball

A move for Lamelo Ball is very much in the realm of possibility for the franchise. The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to offer the 8th pick and Mitchell Robinson to the Golden State Warriors to acquire the 2nd pick from the franchise on draft night.

With this NBA trade very likely to happen, let us have a look at three reasons why the New York Knicks need to include Lamelo Ball in their roster.

#3 The New York Knicks could return to the limelight

Lamelo Ball could make the New York Knicks a relevant franchise once again.

Despite having a rich history and representing a big city, the New York Knicks have experienced nothing but irrelevance for nearly a decade in the NBA, and a key reason for that has been the lack of star power in the team.

While the presence of RJ Barrett certainly helped in that regard, the Knicks need more to get back into major news headlines, and more importantly, competitive basketball.

While Madison Square Garden has seldom faced the issue of empty seats (before the COVID-19 pandemic), the acquisition of Lamelo Ball would only add to the demand for game tickets as his flashy playing style seems to endear many in the NBA community.

With the New York Knicks seemingly desperate to return to the limelight, there may not be a better player than Lamelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft for the franchise to be able to realize the same.

#2 Lamelo Ball and RJ Barrett could improve the franchise's fortunes on the court

Building organically could be the best option for the New York Knicks.

Lamelo Ball has been described by countless scouts as a priceless piece to build around. And with RJ Barrett quite clearly being a two rather than a one, the duo of Ball and Barrett could be something the franchise should look to build around.

As per recent NBA trade rumors, the team is reportedly looking to sign big names for instant success. But that approach is expensive and could be fraught with risk as any dominance achieved that way may not last too long as has been the case in recent times.

On the other hand, cultivating the talents of Ball and Barrett could reap rich dividends and bring the New York Knicks sustained success. Moreover, with the rise in the stature of the duo, the team would be able to attract big names in the future that would further raise the ceiling of the franchise.

Considering the same, the best course of action for the New York Knicks could be an organic buildup, with Lamelo Ball and RJ Barrett at the forefront of that process.

#1 Lamelo Ball has proven himself in a professional league before

Lamelo Ball was a standout performer in the NBL.

When Lamelo Ball announced that he would be headed to Australia for a year, many were skeptical about how positive the future could be for the 19-year-old. But nobody could foresee what came next.

While his shooting percentages still raise the eyebrows of many, Ball's ability to step up to the plate and lead the team is undeniable.

In the NBL, he often made plays which many experienced players struggled to. Moreover, he exhibited the penchant to score incredible clutch shots when his team needed him the most.

The NBL is no amateur league; it is arguably the third-best basketball league in the world.

By performing in such a stage as opposed to the lower-level NCAA, the 19-year-old has proven his ability to perform in a professional league, which should be one for reason why the New York Knicks should include him in their roster.