NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers should trade for Kyle Lowry

On an expiring contract with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry's name has been all over NBA Trade Rumors recently with the veteran point guard expected to be moved before the league's deadline on March 25th.

Kyle Lowry has been a loyal servant to the Raptors and will be remembered as one of their most decorated players. However, it has been widely rumored that the team and player are to part ways, with Toronto currently looking at a re-build focused on young stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Given the nature of his contract, Toronto will be hoping to make a significant return in any potential trade and are likely to do so since Lowry's salary is $30.5m. In this article we will take a look at why the Philadelphia 76ers should make a move for the veteran guard and what a potential deal could look like.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Kyle Lowry can help the Philadelphia 76ers this season

Doc Rivers has the Philadelphia 76ers firing on all cylinders so far this season and has led them to the top of the Eastern Conference. Fans are seeing the best of stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and it shows how much the Sixers have improved when Tobias Harris is classed as being 'snubbed' from the All-Star game when the side already have two players in the event.

However, with Kyle Lowry's name on the table and the aggressive dealer Daryl Morey at the helm of the franchise, there is every chance the Sixers could look to improve their starting five by acquiring the Raptors guard.

Here are three reasons why they should.

#1 Championship Experience

The time is now for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have an MVP-calibre center and a co-star who could be named defensive player of the year. Sitting top of the East, they have thus far held off powerhouses Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. There may not be a better year to push for an NBA title.

Given their current status then, they should look at every possibility to tighten up the small inconsistencies. Kyle Lowry has been in NBA Trade Rumors as desiring a move to Philadelphia and would bring with him championship experience as a leader in Toronto. Lowry is a dominant voice on and off the court and would be a great role model for Philadelphia's young stars.

If the Sixers get Kyle Lowry and are able to keep:

- Ben Simmons

- Danny Green

- Tobias Harris

- Joel Embiid



That Sixers-Nets series is gonna be STUPID https://t.co/PjXYzdnHPz — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 25, 2021

Seth Curry and Danny Green would inevitably be the players to make way for Kyle Lowry in any package put together by Philadelphia, or perhaps one along with some future draft picks. The veteran guard is outscoring both players this season per 36 minutes and has been a clutch pull-up shooter for the Raptors throughout his career.

#2 Kyle Lowry's defensive tenacity

Kyle Lowry scrambles for the ball against Boston

As a Philadelphia native, Kyle Lowry knows what sports fans expect in the city and the veteran guard's style of play lives up to that image. Lowry is a tenacious defender who has worked tirelessly for his teams, thus earning him immense respect. So much so that in Keith Pompey's recent article for the Philadelphia Inquirer, the franchise are said to want to reward Lowry for his loyalty by moving him to a championship-chasing side.

The Art Of Defense by Kyle Lowry! pic.twitter.com/HRJhQpFjs6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 5, 2020

Kyle Lowry would fit perfectly into the Philadelphia 76ers' defensive unit. Already boasting the league's 5th best defense, Lowry would add additional structure and leadership. In his 15th season, Lowry has averaged 1.4 steals a year throughout his career and is currently grabbing 4.7 defensive rebounds per game - quite a feat for a player listed as 6' 0" tall.

#3 Consistent scoring

Not only is Kyle Lowry effective on the defensive end, he has been a consistent high-percentage scorer, shooting at over 40% from the field for the past 10 seasons, averaging double figures in each one. This year has been no different for the veteran, scoring 18 points a game on 46.1% shooting (2nd to his career-high rate in 2017).

After Kawhi Leonard left Toronto, Kyle Lowry took back the mantle of being the Raptors' offensive leader and fans watched as his scoring numbers climbed once more. There are few players in the league, especially not available right now, who can bring the kind of scoring consistency Lowry can to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, Embiid and Harris are already all averaging 15 points or more, which by adding Lowry to the mix, would only improve their offensive output. Kyle Lowry would be a reliable knock down shooter in the playoffs, averaging 15.5 points per game of his 97 postseason appearances.