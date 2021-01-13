NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that could Complete a Trade for Bradley Beal

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2020-21 NBA Season. The franchise had held onto franchise superstar Bradley Beal and also obtained Russell Westbrook from Houston. As good as their offense has been, their defense has been equally as bad, leading to a 3-8 record entering the 4th week of the league calendar.

One of the highlights of the Wizards' season thus far has been the performances of Beal, including a 60-point showing against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, given the Wizards' slow start and the likelihood that they will again miss out on the playoffs, NBA Trade Rumors have started to circulate linking the shooting guard with a move away from Washington.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 potential suitors who could offer deals for Bradley Beal before the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target Washington Wizards legend Bradley Beal

For this list, we have put together 3 sides that would both benefit from Bradley Beal's stellar scoring ability and who, more importantly, would be able to put together a package worthy of Washington's attention.

#1 Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

A side who have also struggled in the East this season has been the Toronto Raptors. Since Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol left the franchise in the offseason, the Raptors have struggled to rebound the ball and currently rank in the bottom half for offensive efficiency.

Advertisement

The Raptors have the pieces and experience to make a deep playoff run this season but have looked lackluster up until now.

Bradley Beal is currently leading the league in scoring with 34.9 points and has dished out 5 assists, therefore could be the player to reignite the Raptors year. Alongside young stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, the three would make a very dangerous offensive unit for any future opponent.

There are rumors that Kyle Lowry may look to move elsewhere as the veteran guard still has the ability to offer a lot to a top-seed team. However, it would more likely be OG Anunoby along with other assets, if the Raptors were to muster any kind of offer, given the Wizards' current situation as a side outside the top-8.

#2 Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Advertisement

Bradley Beal's position at the Washington Wizards is no longer tangible, which is why he has been linked in NBA Trade Rumors. Any future the guard may have with the franchise has been somewhat jeopardized. The main reason for this is the front office's inability to put together a playoff-worthy unit around the star since he signed his extension ahead of the 2019 season.

Of course, Beal may choose to stay loyal to the side he has spent his career with but his patience and peak won't last forever. The Wizards may be wise to pursue other routes, such as the young talent down in Miami.

Tyler Herro would be an ideal centerpiece for a trade by the Heat and could be combined with future draft picks.

Career-high 31 PTS for Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) yesterday 🔥@MiamiHEAT visit Celtics tonight at 7:00 PM ET on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/WfVzPvxuuZ — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021

Although Herro is not on the same level as Bradley Beal yet, the young guard excelled in his rookie year and proved he can be an elite scorer with time.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

Though also in a midst of a rebuild, the San Antonio Spurs on paper have more to offer Bradley Beal than Washington do currently. Behind the elite coaching of Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have always found a way to be contenders despite being written off. They are currently 5-5 and have already won on the road against both Los Angeles outfits.

Advertisement

The Spurs could put together a deal involving Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell and first-round picks or better should the Wizards announce they are looking to shop Bradley Beal.

Despite having 5 wins, the Spurs are currently 19th in the league for offensive efficiency and would benefit massively from Bradley Beal's elite shooting. If they were to land the 27-year old, it may entice DeMar DeRozan to stay when he becomes a free agent this offseason.