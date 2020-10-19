At the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, the LA Clippers were the favorites to win it all. But after a disappointing postseason, changes are expected in the team's roster. In this regard, Paul George could be traded away as soon as this off-season, according to NBA trade rumors.

With such a big-name player reportedly available, a lot of teams in the league may be interested to acquire his services.

On that note, let us have a look at the top three teams that need to pursue Paul George this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target LA Clippers star Paul George this off-season

For this list, we have considered the three teams that Paul George could benefit the most if he is traded away by the LA Clippers. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks sorely need a superstar.

While the New York Knicks haven't ever endured empty stadiums, the franchise is in dire straits at the moment.

The team, for the lack of a better term, is irrelevant and needs a superstar to get back into the limelight in the NBA and become competitive again.

In this regard, a move for Paul George could not only grab eyeballs but would also potentially attract big names to the franchise, which would make the franchise a force to be reckoned with.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

Bringing in Paul George could bring about a big -three in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets are oozing talent at the moment, with the acquisition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant catapulting the team to NBA contender status. However, the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers could be formidable opponents for the Nets next season.

In recent weeks, NBA trade rumors have linked Paul George with the Brooklyn Nets, a move, if it happens, would be an amazing one for the franchise. The formation of a big-three in Brooklyn would only boost the team's title chances and perhaps even make them favorites to win it all next season.

While there could be a clash of egos in the locker room, the risk would be one worth taking for the Brooklyn Nets.

#3 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could reach new heights with the addition of Paul George in their roster..

The Miami Heat came up just short of reaching the promised land after losing to the LA Lakers in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

While the team was fiercely competitive, the absence of star power severely inhibited them against the star-studded Lakers. Many believe that if the Heat had access to a third star, they could have sprung an upset over the Lakers.

Paul George could be that player for the Miami Heat. The 30-year-old, who could take up a tertiary scorer role in the team, may even help the team go all the way next season.

Jimmy Butler has played 215 of of a possible 240 minutes in the NBA Finals.



No other player, on either team, has logged more than 195 minutes. pic.twitter.com/heaMBY0LmM — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 10, 2020

Paul George is also a great defender and would add immensely to the Heat's defense, something that could make the team a more resilient outfit.

If this NBA trade rumor becomes a reality, the Miami Heat could become favorites to win it all next season.