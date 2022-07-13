NBA Trade Rumors: 3x NBA All-Defensive player a potential target for LA Lakers and Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz are possibly going into a full-blown rebuild mode that has piqued the interest of teams like the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat. The player both teams would like to trade for is defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report:

"Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R," Fischer wrote.

The Philadelphia 76ers are another team that is said to be interested in the former LA Clippers guard.

"Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers' obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De'Anthony Melton on draft night," Fischer wrote.

Utah has already traded away three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and three-year starting forward Royce O'Neale. Having acquired Beverley from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Gobert trade, the franchise could be looking to move on from him and get younger.

What do the LA Lakers need for next season?

The needs of the hour for the LA Lakers going into next season are defense and shooting. The franchise endured an embarrassing 33-49 season as their superstars were either out injured or failed to establish chemistry when on the court together.

The Lakers were ranked 21st in the league in defensive rating. That was despite possessing a defensive-minded coach in Frank Vogel and one of the league's best defensive players in Anthony Davis. The franchise could do with wing defenders who can also guard out on the perimeter when needed.

The Lakers also desperately need shooting. Last season, the Lakers had only 32% of their points from beyond the arc. They were ranked 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Getting players who are 3&D types will help the Lakers as spacing the floor with Russell Westbrook and LeBron James is pivotal. Mo Bamba and/or Nicolas Batum are the type of players who could get the Lakers back into contention.

General manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him this summer in overhauling the roster.

This is why a move for Patrick Beverley makes sense as they need a defensive specialist who can guard the perimeter as well. Despite Beverley's past with cross-town rivals the LA Clippers, a move to the Lakers could help him win his first championship.

