NBA Trade Rumors: 4 teams interested in trading for Detroit Pistons' No. 1 overall draft pick

The basketball gods blessed the Detroit Pistons this year when the ping pong balls gave them the coveted 1st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This is the first time they have moved up in the draft in their franchise history, getting the first pick for the first time in nearly 50 years. However, NBA Trade rumors suggest that the Detroit Pistons might be in the market for assets, and several other teams are interested in getting their hands on the 1st overall pick.

The last time the Detroit Pistons had the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Bob Lanier in 1970.



◻️ 1970-71 All-Rookie

◻️ 8x All-Star

◻️ Hall of Fame (1992) pic.twitter.com/IuGrudRtbW — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 23, 2021

Cade Cunningham is the consensus first overall pick ahead of the draft, according to most mock drafts and nationwide rankings. But ESPN's Jonathan Givony says that Cunningham is not a lock at 1st, and the Pistons are looking at a wide pool of prospects that includes Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons getting suitors for their coveted 1st overall pick

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey

Whenever a rebuilding team lands on a 1st overall pick in a deep and talented draft class, they have the luxury to trade that pick in exchange for more.

Teams desperately looking to draft Cade Cunningham would give plenty of assets to acquire that pick, and the Detroit Pistons, in return, could get two picks in exchange for one.

In the first round, Golden State Warriors, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets all have two or more picks, and they are looking to package them to move up in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Givony, an expert in the NBA Draft process, while covering the scouting and draft boards for ESPN, said:

"Teams including Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City are among those making overtures to evaluate what it would take to move up to the No. 1 slot, sources say, but those talks are at an early stage, and any trade is unlikely to be consummated until much closer to the draft."

Detroit Pistons' general manager Troy Weaver is a second-year GM, and this might be the best draft pick he could get in his career. He wants to, undoubtedly, leave no stone unturned and evaluate all possible scenarios concerning the pick.

He has done a significant amount of research ahead of the draft. Weaver spent a week in the G-League bubble and also attended college games. Many people believe he has his eyes on Evan Mobley of the USC Trojans, but Cade Cunningham still looks like the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 in the draft.

Is Cade Cunningham a lock to go No. 1? Which teams are trying to move up? Who would Detroit take if not Cunningham? That and much more from our team in a huge NBA draft questions column on ESPN. https://t.co/jnGG52Jyzj — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 7, 2021

The Detroit Pistons won't be competing for a championship for another few years, and they could be looking to acquire assets instead of going for Cunningham.

The Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of young talent they can offer the Pistons. Moreover, ESPN's Mike Schmitz is high on several other prospects in the upcoming draft and believes that any team getting their hands on players like Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and Jonathan Kuminga will likely get a star in the making.

The Detroit Pistons have an option to get multiple picks from the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets in exchange for the 1st overall pick.

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29th, 2021.

Edited by Bhargav