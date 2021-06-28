What does NBA Draft lottery mean for Detroit Pistons: Pick Projection, Analysis and More

The basketball gods shined on the Detroit Pistons when the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery announced that the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was going to Motor City.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Pistons have moved up in the draft. They haven't had the first pick in the NBA Draft for almost 50 years.

The last time the Detroit Pistons had the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Bob Lanier in 1970.



However, the Detroit Pistons just have that one pick in the first round. Their next pick in the draft is the 37th pick in the second round.

For comparison, the other three teams with worse or similar records - Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder - all have two or more picks in the first round. That does make the drafting and scouting job easier for the Detroit Pistons, as they can now focus on the first overall pick and take a look at the consensus five top prospects.

In the second round, the Detroit Pistons have the 37th pick (from Raptors via Nets), the 42nd pick (from Hornets via Knicks) and the 52nd pick (from Lakers via Rockets, Kings, Pistons). For a rebuilding franchise, having multiple draft picks is a huge boon.

What can the Detroit Pistons do with their pick?

Cade Cunningham of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The consensus first overall pick is expected to be Cade Cunningham of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Detroit Pistons are quite inclined to draft Cunningham as the first pick.

He is by far the most talented in the draft class, and almost every single publication has him ranked first in the nation. He has very few weaknesses in his game and is widely recognized as 'NBA-ready'. Almost every mock draft and publication has the Pistons selecting Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick.

Cade Cunningham could be the franchise's cornerstone player who leads the team to the NBA playoffs. He has shown interest in going to the Detroit Pistons and has repeatedly said that his first goal after entering the league is to take his team to the playoffs.

Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one team prior to the NBA Draft on July 29: The Detroit Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

James L Edwards III of The Athletic reported on Cade Cunningham and compared him with a former first pick, Zion Williamson. He said Williamson needs to have a specific type of team built around him for him to be effective, whereas Cade Cunningham could fit in any type of offense and elevate all kinds of players around him.

However, the Detroit Pistons have another option in front of them. They are currently in rebuild mode and are unlikely to be in playoff contention for at least a few more years. GM Troy Weaver could draft Cunningham on behalf of another team and do a draft-day trade for either Jalen Green or any other five-star recruit. They would get additional assets in return just because of their coveted position along with a top-five player.

2004 NBA champion and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ben Wallace represented the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery ceremony. He spoke about what it means for his former franchise to get the no. 1 pick:

"It's going to mean a lot for this team. I think the team is heading in the right direction. We got a group of young guys who come out and play hard at both ends of the floor. It's one of those teams where guys come out and make plays with their energy and effort, and to add a No. 1 pick to that caliber of team."

Who is expected to fall in the Detroit Pistons' draft picks?

As mentioned earlier, Cade Cunningham is expected to be a member of the Detroit Pistons soon. He is the consensus first pick in most major publications and mock drafts. However, the other top 5 prospects are worth noting - Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Suggs.

The 37th pick in the NBA Draft Room's mock draft is Quentin Grimes, a junior from Houston. He is a 6' 5" guard who is compared with Frank Williams in the NBA. The 42nd pick in the same mock draft is Charles Bassey, a Nigerian junior from Western Kentucky.

He is a 6' 10" center who is compared with the NBA's Bismack Biyombo and Clint Capela. And finally, the 52nd pick is expected to be RaiQuan Gray, a junior from Florida State. He is a 6' 7" forward who stretches the floor and handles the ball in the perimeter.

In ESPN's mock draft, the 37th pick is Daishen Nix, a guard from the G-League Ignite. The 42nd pick is Greg Brown, a forward from Texas. The 52nd pick is Isaiah Todd, a forward from the G League Ignite.

