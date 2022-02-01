NBA Trade Rumors: 4-time All-Star and former Most Improved Player winner on LA Clippers' shopping list as they look to add a point guard before the deadline

The LA Clippers are having a successful season since they are in playoff contention despite Kawhi Leonard not playing this season and Paul George out since late December. The latest NBA rumors have the Clippers being active in the trade market until the deadline on February 10th.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Clippers are looking for a point guard and most of their players are available for trade. Reggie Jackson's place in the team, though, is secure since the team view him as a scorer and want to add a playmaker.

But which players are the LA Clippers interested in acquiring? As per O'Connor, they have a lot of options.

"Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have cited names like Jalen Brunson, Dennis Schröder, Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and John Wall as targets," O'Connor wrote.

The Ringer @ringer With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the Clippers are quietly one of the most intriguing teams to watch. @KevinOConnorNBA explains: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/31/… With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the Clippers are quietly one of the most intriguing teams to watch. @KevinOConnorNBA explains: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/31/…

Jalen Brunson is an unrestricted free agent this summer and is having a breakout season. That makes it hard for the Dallas Mavericks to gage Brunson's value in the trade market. Dennis Schröder has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Boston Celtics have essentially made him available.

Kemba Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star who can't seem to find his way with the New York Knicks. Both Walker and the Knicks are open to parting ways, while the Toronto Raptors are expected to trade former Most Improved Player of the Year Goran Dragic at the deadline.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie is unwanted in Washington and John Wall remains an intriguing option, but his contract makes him almost untradeable. Out of all six players, only Wall can be considered a playmaker. The remaining five players are also scorers just like Reggie Jackson.

LA Clippers still in playoff contention despite the absence of their two superstars

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers entered the season without a lot of expectations. Kawhi Leonard is still recovering from ACL surgery and the Clippers were content in making the playoffs. Paul George was having an MVP-type season, but was sidelined in late December due to an elbow injury.

Despite injuries to their two superstars, the Clippers are surprisingly in playoff contention in the Western Conference. They have a record of 26-27 and currently sit in 9th place, one game ahead of the LA Lakers. The Clippers also have three comeback wins from 24 or more points in the past three weeks.

Guru @DrGuru_ The Clippers have THREE 24+ point comeback wins in the month of January alone.



Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.



Let that sink in. The Clippers have THREE 24+ point comeback wins in the month of January alone. Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Let that sink in. https://t.co/tlmXGHgzec

The LA Clippers are certainly playing with heart and their depth is a big factor. Nevertheless, it's still a lost year for the Clippers, unless Leonard and George somehow play later in the season. Leonard has been ramping up his recovery, while George is more of a question mark.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Clippers are in a curious position. They can stay put and wait for their superstars to return next season fully healthy, or take a chance at acquiring another star player and hope for the best later in the season.

