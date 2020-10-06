The Denver Nuggets were one of the many surprises of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, with the young team making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, even knocking out the LA Clippers in the process. But due to their humiliating loss against the LA Lakers, the franchise has been the subject of many NBA trade rumors that have linked them to countless superstars from around the league. Here are five players who we think the Denver Nuggets should go after this offseason to take the franchise to the next level.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players the Denver Nuggets must target this offseason

For this list, we will be keeping a close eye on the players that can solve the team's weaknesses, namely the questionable quality on the defensive end, as well as the team's overall ability to stretch the floor.

#5. Kevin Love

Kevin Love could be the missing piece for the Denver Nuggets.

In their crushing loss against the LA Lakers in the conference finals, the Denver Nuggets severely lacked three-point shooting in their frontcourt, as well as a defense that could help slow the Lakers down. The acquisition of Kevin Love would solve these issues immediately.

Love is an excellent defender, fairly switchable, and elite when it comes to on-ball defense. On good teams, the 32-year-old shows great hustle and a willingness to put his body on the line to stop the opposition's offense. Additionally, he is also an excellent outside shooter who is also above average inside the paint. This allows the team to have a resilient inside on both ends.

If the Denver Nuggets bring Kevin Love in, it could bolster the team's ability massively on both ends of the floor.

#4. Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell could be the defensive cornerstone for the Denver Nuggets.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is a free agent this offseason, and the Denver Nuggets must do whatever they can to bring him on board. NBA trade rumors have been speculating about the Montrezl Harrell's frustrations with the LA Clippers, which is why bringing him on board may be relatively easy for the franchise.

Montrezl Harrell is a player that can contribute on the offensive end. But more importantly for the Denver Nuggets, he is incredibly versatile on the defensive end.

Kawhi on the Clippers' bench after Montrezl Harrell's dunk 😐 pic.twitter.com/vKQG7hWEsf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2019

Harrell can guard all five positions and can be a dependable rim protector when called upon to do the job. At the moment, Denver Nuggets' roster lacks players that can make an impact on the defensive end of the floor. If they decide to add a player who can address this shortcoming, they must look no further than Montrezl Harrell.