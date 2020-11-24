NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players who could still be traded this offseason

NBA Trade Rumors have been coming thick and fast as teams around the NBA adjust their rosters in preparation for the new season. Teams such as the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns have improved their rosters while others are yet to make significant moves.

There are still several players who could be on the move this offseason, having been linked with multiple transfers already. This article will have a look at 5 players who have frequently been mentioned in NBA Trade Rumors and whether it is likely that deals are on the way.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players we could see traded in the offseason

1. John Wall

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

There has recently been quite a few NBA Trade Rumors surrounding Washington Wizards point guard John Wall. For a number of seasons, Wall has been linked with a move away from Washington. Considering his All-Star abilities, he could easily be placed on any team in the league.

#Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard insists John Wall never sought to be traded, despite reports. https://t.co/kq5icLG2W0 — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) November 23, 2020

Current NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that John Wall wants a trade. However, reports on Monday cited quotes from GM Tommy Sheppard that there are no plans to move the 30-year-old.

Having failed to support Beal and Wall for a number of years, a move could still be very much on the cards. Wall comes with a hefty $40 million left in his contract, which may be off-putting for many teams. So far, the strongest rumors are linking Wall with a trade involving Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook.

2. Blake Griffin

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

It could be the case this offseason that the Detroit Pistons were keen to surround Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin with roster depth to make them more competitive heading into the new season.

However, NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that the trades could have been made in preparation for a Blake Griffin move or as potential replacements for the power forward.

Forwards and centers the Pistons signed this offseason:



- Jahlil Okafor (C)

- Mason Plumlee (C)

- Dewayne Dedmon (C)

- Tony Bradley (C)

- Jerami Grant (F)

- Josh Jackson (F)

- Isaiah Stewart (F)



They already have Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/1Z2JL1udZS — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2020

Despite being injured for the majority of last season, it is no secret that Blake Griffin's time in Detroit has not been as successful as when he was in L.A. It was expected, coming into the offseason, that the Pistons may move Rose or Griffin, and they still could.

Advertisement

Blake Griffin could provide the firepower to numerous teams that are able to compete in the league. He may be getting overlooked due to his injury last season. However, in 2018-19, the 30-year-old posted 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, proving how much of an athletic all-rounder he can be.

Therefore, it is no surprise that his name has been involved in NBA Trade Rumors, considering his talent is being wasted in Detroit.

3. DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

Another player whose move has proven to be a step backward is DeMar DeRozan. Multiple NBA Trade Rumors have been linking the shooting guard with deals that involve, among others, the Golden State Warriors.

For the Warriors, in particular, DeRozan would provide the scoring power that they require since the unexpected injury to Klay Thompson. Andrew Wiggins and multiple future picks could be involved in the deal.

DeRozan averaged 22 points last year and could be the piece the Warriors need to replace Klay Thompson. The 31-year-old has been a prolific scorer throughout his career and would be able to lift any team that he joins, given his effort on both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

Teams such as the Bucks, the Mavs and the Warriors have all been mentioned in NBA Trade Rumors and could all benefit from his All-Star leadership.

4. James Harden

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Since it was announced that James Harden wanted to move from Houston, his name has been plastered all across NBA Trade Rumors. While there has been no meaningful progress for a trade and the Houston Rockets have just acquired DeMarcus Cousins, Harden could still leave the franchise he has given so much to.

The Rockets will struggle to make a trade for Harden, given what would have to be included in a trade for them to listen. However, recent NBA Trade Rumors reported that he turned down a $50m contract extension. Therefore, Houston could be forced into a deal.

Sources: After turning down an extension offer to become the first $50M a year player in league history, James Harden’s message to Houston is clear: Get me to Brooklyn. Rockets and Nets have been in contact, but there’s been no meaningful dialogue. https://t.co/qwJOQOxz5U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are leaders in the race for James Harden. NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that while both would have to involve a star player in return for the once-MVP, a trade with the 76ers could be more likely, with Ben Simmons likely to be sacrificed.

5. Aaron Gordon

Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

Another player who has dominated NBA Trade Rumors has been Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic. For several seasons, the Magic have been looking to offload Gordon, and this could be the year for the power forward to finally find a new home.

Rockets, Magic Discussed Russell Westbrook For Aaron Gordon Trade https://t.co/RKD9wVaeny — RealGM (@RealGM) November 20, 2020

Several NBA Trade Rumors have linked the young star with moves across the league, most likely of which would see him end up in Houston in a swap for Westbrook or to the Golden State Warriors.

Gordon would provide his suitors with perimeter shooting and athletic ability to attack the paint. He could make a great progression in his career if he were to move to a side like the Warriors, where he would learn what it takes to play for a Championship-winning franchise.