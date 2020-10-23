NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with Denver Nuggets for the 2020-21 season

The Denver Nuggets were one of the many surprises of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, with the team making a stellar run to the NBA Western Conference Finals. Since their exit from the postseason, the franchise has been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors regarding the players who may be brought in and the ones who may not return for next season.

On that note, here are five players who are unlikely to return for the Denver Nuggets after the ongoing off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Denver Nuggets for the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have looked at countless NBA trade rumors and reports to arrive at the most likely players to leave the Denver Nuggets ahead of next season. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Noah Vonleh

Noah Vonleh

Not a single person would blame you if you didn't know that Noah Vonleh was in the Denver Nuggets roster last season.

However, in the few opportunities he received, Vonleh failed to impress, which makes it likely that the player may not get a role in the team's rotation. Couple that with the fact that the Denver Nuggets' power forward and center positions already have an incredible amount of elite competition. That makes it very improbable that Noah Vonleh could play another game for the franchise.

.@BeMore27 helped will the @nuggets to the Western Finals with an incredible scoring output.



He became the first player since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals with three straight 40-point playoff gamespic.twitter.com/CUm8AHzueH — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 16, 2020

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Noah Vonleh is a relatively young player and could still prove himself in the NBA. However, with the player becoming a free agent this off-season and his franchise too stacked to keep him, Vonleh's renaissance is unlikely to be with the Denver Nuggets.

#2 Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig has been a fan favorite with the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, that may not be enough for the Denver Nuggets to keep him in its roster.

Advertisement

The rapid development of Michael Porter Jr. could be 'blamed' for Craig's inability to endear himself to the Nuggets faithful. Despite the NBA trade rumors about Porte Jr., the franchise is not only adamant on keeping him but also plans to develop him into a third star for the team.

The Donovan Mitchell/Jamal Murray duel was the highlight of the playoffs.



Mitchell’s Series Stats:

•36.3 PPG

•5.0 RPG

•4.9 APG

•53/52/95



Murray’s Series Stats:

•31.6 PPG

•5.6 RPG

•6.3 APG

•55/53/92



An unreal offensive showcase by @spidadmitchell & @BeMore27 pic.twitter.com/MzAN4hETH1 — The Hoop Network (@TheHoopNet) October 22, 2020

To ensure that the 22-year-old is given big minutes, Torrey Craig could likely be sacrificed by the franchise this off-season.