The LA Lakers won their 17th NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble. However, several players could leave the franchise or be traded away by them during this off-season, as per NBA trade rumors. That means that the LA Lakers could have a changed roster next season.

On that note, here are five players who are not likely to play for the franchise during the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back for the LA Lakers in the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have taken cognizance of the NBA trade rumors about various LA Lakers players before picking out five who are the most likely to leave the franchise. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo may not feature for the LA Lakers next season.

Rajon Rondo was a massive contributor in the LA Lakers' run to the 2020 NBA Championship. The 34-year-old put in some magnificent performances in key moments of the Playoffs.

Rajon Rondo is the 1st player in NBA history to win a championship with the Celtics and Lakers. pic.twitter.com/fqZrbx2Ioa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 12, 2020

Despite that, NBA trade rumors have reported that Rondo may opt out of his current contract with the LA Lakers to become a free agent.

It remains to be seen what Rondo opts do do in the coming few weeks. However, If Rajon Rondo were to become a free agent, it wouldn't be too long before he is scooped up by another NBA franchise.

#2 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could be sacrificed by the LA Lakers to build a stronger team.

Despite winning the 2020 NBA Championship, the LA Lakers have no time to rest on their laurels. With the Golden State Warriors returning to full strength and the Brooklyn Nets becoming a contender as well, the 2020-21 NBA season could be a lot tougher for the Lakers.

In this regard, NBA trade rumors have reported that the LA Lakers may trade away Kyle Kuzma in a package deal to potentially bring in another superstar who could help the franchise continue its dominance.

Since Kuzma's timeline doesn't match up with that of the LA Lakers', this may be a deal worth looking into for the franchise.