After putting on a mediocre show for the majority of the season, the Phoenix Suns finally found their rhythm in the Orlando bubble. Devin Booker and crew would be eager to carry this momentum to next season and prove that their run in the seeding games wasn't a fluke. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Phoenix Suns will be looking to make some roster adjustments in the offseason to give them a realistic chance of making the playoffs.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Phoenix Suns for the 2020-21 season

The Golden State Warriors are now back in the mix, and the Western Conference is as stacked as ever.

Even though the Phoenix Suns can still make it to the playoffs, they need more time before they compete for a championship. For this reason, they probably won't splurge in the offseason and will look to make minor adjustments that can help their young core in the future.

On this note, here are 5 players who might be headed out of Phoenix in the offseason.

#1. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, Kelly Oubre Jr. is the Phoenix Suns' best trade asset going into this offseason. Oubre Jr. had the best season of his career this year, as he averaged 18.7 points and shot 35.2% from downtown.

5 ideal destinations for Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. (Spoiler alert: Phoenix is one of them) https://t.co/VGRmln2Ae3 via @azcentral @DuaneRankin — Chris Coppola (@chris_coppola) October 23, 2020

While the 24-year-old is still far from his prime, he has just one year left on his contract and will be a free agent in 2021. The Suns would likely gauge his value in the market and try to convert it into younger assets before he walks out in free agency.

#2. Aron Baynes

Phoenix Suns v New York Knicks

Aron Baynes exceeded all expectations and had a breakout season in 2019-20 with the Phoenix Suns. Baynes averaged 11.5 points this season (career average: 6 points) and recorded career-highs in multiple categories.

After a career-best season there should be no shortage of suitors for Aron Baynes.



Which teams might come knocking?



READ➡️https://t.co/mzkjdFtHpA pic.twitter.com/lZEaqqElw1 — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 17, 2020

Though the Phoenix Suns would love to have him back on their roster, at age 33, his timeline doesn't fit with the rest of the Suns' core. Baynes will garner interest from multiple teams in the 2020 free agency, and the Phoenix Suns could choose to go with a younger talent instead.

