NBA Trade Rumors: 5 crucial decisions the LA Clippers have to make this off-season

After a disappointing exit in the 2020 NBA playoffs, the LA Clippers have a lot to figure out in the off-season. With the possibility of Kawhi Leonard opting out of his contract in 2021, the franchise should make every possible effort to give itself a realistic chance of winning the title next season. In the light of recent NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise and the upcoming free agency, the LA Clippers need to make a few key decisions in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five crucial decisions the LA Clippers have to make this off-season

While the LA Clippers can opt to play it safe and continue with its same roster next season, NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise could make some bold moves and play an active role in the off-season. With an objective to be one of the title contenders next season, let us take a look at five crucial decisions the LA Clippers should make in this regard:

#1 Consider trading away Paul George

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

LA Clippers traded away nearly half their team in 2019 to acquire Paul George. However, George largely failed to live up to the hype, and his terrible performance was one of the key reasons for the franchise's exit in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Shaq says the Clippers need to trade Paul George



"You gotta use [George] to get 2 good solid players because I need Kawhi to be the man. . . When Kawhi was with Toronto he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he's the man." pic.twitter.com/z4Yj7ZNgy7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 22, 2020

While trading away Paul George might seem like a bizarre idea, there could be more than an outside chance of that happening, as per NBA trade rumors. In case the LA Clippers want to land another marquee superstar, blowing it all up and moving George could be the only way to do so.

#2 Bring in a playmaker

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

Even though Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the ability to run the point and make plays, they'd rather prefer concentrating on scoring buckets at the offensive end.

LA Clippers are well aware of this fact and have already expressed their desire to add a playmaker to its roster in the off-season.

According to @ShamsCharania, rival teams expect the Clippers to “work the trade market” for a playmaker. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 21, 2020

As per NBA trade rumors in this regard, stars like Derrick Rose, Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday are on the LA Clippers' radar. It'll be interesting to see if the franchise could come up with trade packages that would convince other teams in the league.