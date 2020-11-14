NBA Trade Rumors: 5 possible destinations for Kevin Love this off-season

As the NBA Draft and free agency period approaches closer, NBA Trade Rumors continue to speculate the future of Kevin Love.

In the latest developments in this regard, the power forward is reportedly all set leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are apparently ready to move on from a player, who was pivotal in their Championship-winning side.

On that note, let us have a look at five teams Kevin Love could land at this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five teams Kevin Love could end up at if the Cleveland Cavaliers choose to trade him

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics

As per NBA trade rumors in this regard, Kevin Love could have a bevy of suitors for his services this off-season. Let us have a look at five such teams that could land Kevin Love before the start of the next season.

#1 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker

An obvious choice for Kevin Love would be the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix are a side that has some strong young talent in DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker.

Advertisement

They are also a side who could benefit massively from Love's scoring and rebounding ability. Love averaged 17 points and almost ten rebounds despite the Cavaliers having a poor season in 2019-20.

According to @SeanDeveney, the Cleveland Cavaliers are “eager to dump Kevin Love.” pic.twitter.com/vj3VWTDdbH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2020

If the Suns are intent on keeping Booker happy, they may have to acquire Kevin Love and demonstrate that they have genuine aspirations for the playoffs.

If the NBA trade rumors in this regard turn out to true, the Suns could have a potentially clinical offensive-4 in Booker, Ayton, Love and Rubio.

Advertisement

#2 Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

According to the latest NBA trade Rumors, the side that Kevin Love helped defeat in the 2016 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors - are reportedly eager to make a move for the player.

The Warriors may have to subsequently trade Draymond Green to a third team, the identity of which remains unknown at this point.

According to @LegionHoopsRoss, the Warriors and Cavs have held trade talks on a deal that would send Kevin Love to Golden State



In this scenario, Draymond Green would be dealt to a third team pic.twitter.com/W75SvTv5K8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2020

Draymond Green has been a stalwart in the Golden State Warriors Championship-winning sides since he joined the NBA eight years ago.

His all-round ability and selfless style of play often means that he fails to gain the plaudits that his compatriots Curry and Thompson receive. Furthermore, Draymond Green is a dominant defender and leader on the court.

That being said, the Warriors could be willing to look past his qualities in pursuit of a third elite scorer like Kevin Love, who could consistently grab defensive rebounds.

Advertisement

#3 LA Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have been involved in multiple NBA Trade Rumors despite winning their 17th NBA Championship a month ago.

An aggressive team in the transfer market, the LA Lakers are looking to find a solid third star to combat other sides gearing up to challenge LeBron James and co next season. In this regard, there may not be a better player than LeBron James' former teammate Kevin Love.

Already a solid defensive unit courtesy Davis' frame and LeBron James' competitiveness, the LA Lakers could become one of the meanest defenses in the league if are able to land Kevin Love in their roster.

Love has been LeBron James' third man before, contributing 16 points and 10 rebounds. The only problem with this trade could be Kevin Love's ability to stay fit throughout the season.

Nevertheless, if the Lakers are able to manage his minutes against easier opposition, they could be an even more promising bet to win back-to-back Championships next season.

#4 Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz - Game Six

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz have been an almost-maybe side for a number of seasons in the playoffs now.

They have been exciting to watch but have struggled for their lack of experience and ability to compete after the first round in a stacked Western Conference. While they may look to add younger stars to their roster, Kevin Love could be the veteran that they could need the most.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers' rebuild in place, Kevin Love could be looking beyond the franchise's lowly standing and help the Cavaliers challenge during the postseason.

The Utah Jazz are a side with a lot of ability in its roster: They have young stars such as Donovan Mitchell as well as a solid defensive outfit that includes regular Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert.

Kevin Love could be an exciting addition to a side that loves shooting three's and shutting down opposition offenses.

#5 Boston Celtics

Tatum's despair after the Boston Celtics lost in the 2020 playoffs.

The Boston Celtics are another side with the potential to reach the NBA Finals but have consistently faltered at the final hurdle. Seeing the Lakers match their banner tally this year, the Celtics could be looking to add some veteran experience to a side that would once again like to challenge for the Eastern Conference.

There have been multiple NBA Trade Rumors linking Gordon Hayward with a move away from the Boston Celtics in recent weeks.

However, if the franchise were able to hold onto Hayward as well as add a multi-faceted asset such as Kevin Love, they could be looking at a serious Championship run.

Kevin Love could fill a position that the Celtics have not managed to consistently nail down. The player could provide superior scoring figures than anyone else in the team.