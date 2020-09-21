NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that could explore the possibility of a Russell Westbrook trade

After another disappointing end to their season, the Houston Rockets are planning to go into rebuild mode this off-season. The Texas-based franchise lost 4-1 to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals after winning game 1 of the series. According to NBA trade rumors, the Rockets are open to the idea of letting Russell Westbrook go before the start of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 possible destinations for Russell Westbrook this off-season

#1- Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat - Game Four

The Pacers could part ways with talismanic combo guard Victor Oladipo this off-season, so a trade for Russell Westbrook makes a lot of sense for them.

The Indiana Pacers have good role players and scorers like point-guard Malcolm Brogdon and power-forward Domantas Sabonis but will lack a player who could take over in crunch time once Oladipo departs.

Russell Westbrook has the ability to fill that gap, and if he is able to emulate his MVP form, then the Indiana Pacers will become legitimate championship contenders.

The Houston Rockets are excited to team up with @HarrisVotes to have Toyota Center serve as a Vote Center for the 2020 Presidential General Election!



Text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm that you are registered to vote!



More Info: https://t.co/AFS9avMhSh pic.twitter.com/8hOXI90KYv — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 20, 2020

#2- Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns

Advertisement

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Detroit Pistons will entertain offers for Blake Griffin in the off-season. This will be a perfect opportunity for the Rockets as they lack an offense initiator in the front-court.

On the other hand, the Pistons will get a superstar in a position of need. The Detroit Pistons might also lose former NBA MVP Derrick Rose who is set to join a championship contender.

With former OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook looking to prove himself after an injury-ridden year, the Detroit Pistons could be the beneficiaries of his services.

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆 ⤵️@YaoMing Autographed Rockets "R" Logo Basketball



Bid Now in the Rockets App to support local COVID-19 relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/BTNMQyHWZM — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 20, 2020