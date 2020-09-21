Create
NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that could explore the possibility of a Russell Westbrook trade

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 21 Sep 2020, 06:00 IST
Rumors
After another disappointing end to their season, the Houston Rockets are planning to go into rebuild mode this off-season. The Texas-based franchise lost 4-1 to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals after winning game 1 of the series. According to NBA trade rumors, the Rockets are open to the idea of letting Russell Westbrook go before the start of next season. 

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 possible destinations for Russell Westbrook this off-season

#1- Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat - Game Four
The Pacers could part ways with talismanic combo guard Victor Oladipo this off-season, so a trade for Russell Westbrook makes a lot of sense for them.

The Indiana Pacers have good role players and scorers like point-guard Malcolm Brogdon and power-forward Domantas Sabonis but will lack a player who could take over in crunch time once Oladipo departs.

Russell Westbrook has the ability to fill that gap, and if he is able to emulate his MVP form, then the Indiana Pacers will become legitimate championship contenders. 

#2- Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns
According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Detroit Pistons will entertain offers for Blake Griffin in the off-season. This will be a perfect opportunity for the Rockets as they lack an offense initiator in the front-court.

On the other hand, the Pistons will get a superstar in a position of need. The Detroit Pistons might also lose former NBA MVP Derrick Rose who is set to join a championship contender.

With former OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook looking to prove himself after an injury-ridden year, the Detroit Pistons could be the beneficiaries of his services.

Published 21 Sep 2020, 06:00 IST
NBA Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook NBA Trade Rumors
