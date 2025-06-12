NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers predicted to get Spurs' No. 2 pick in major draft night shakeup

The Philadelphia 76ers are prepared to move up in the 2025 NBA draft by trading the No. 3 pick. Following the draft lottery last month, the Sixers secured the third pick of the draft. They've been rumored to select Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, that is, if they utilize the pick.

On Thursday, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that the Sixers are interested in moving up in the draft. They have reportedly contacted the San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 2 pick. The Spurs have been linked to Dylan Harper, the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, who is also from Rutgers.

Scotto reported that the Sixers have held private workouts with Bailey and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe to explore how they'll use the pick.

"The 76ers have engaged with the Spurs about potentially moving up to the No. 2 pick," Scotto tweeted. "For now, the Sixers have zeroed in on four NBA draft prospects with the No. 3 pick, including a private workout last week with VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey visiting Philadelphia next week."

It's unclear whether Philly wants to focus on a different prospect. Aside from Bailey, the only other player being talked about who will potentially be picked in the top three is Harper. Drafting the 6-foot-6 guard could create rotation problems for the Sixers.

The Sixers would have a backcourt logjam with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Kyle Lowry. According to the 76ers reporter Keith Pompey, a better fit for the team would be Edgecombe or Texas' Tre Johnson.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line talked about Edgecombe's workout with the team. Fischer said the prospect left a lasting impression on the organization.

"He went to dinner with (team president Daryl Morey) and other Sixers higher-ups," Fischer reported. "Even Tyrese Maxey, sources say, flew in for the occasion.

"The Sixers are certainly intrigued by what type of defensive complement Edgecombe could provide their All-Star guard, sources say, in addition to his explosive upside on the offensive side of the ball."

The 76ers could use the pick to trade for role players

The Philadelphia 76ers may be well advised to choose a young player, as it will secure their future. But because they are vying for the crown, it might not be the best choice.

Trading the pick for valuable players could come in handy for the Sixers, given that the team's star players, Joel Embiid and Paul George, aren't safe from getting injured. Having players ready to step up would be the smart approach.

However, the Sixers are determined to use the pick and acquire a young prospect.

