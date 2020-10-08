NBA Trade Rumors: A move for Chris Paul would turn Brooklyn Nets into instant favorites and help fill the leadership void on the roster

Despite not making much of a splash during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are heavy favorites to win the 2021 NBA Championship. The most significant reason behind this are the returns of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But with the players around them still lacking a bit of quality, NBA trade rumors have speculated about which star could be added to the franchise's arsenal, with Chris Paul being one of the biggest names linked.

Chris Paul has resurged as one of the NBA's best players after many thought his career would quietly fizzle out with the OKC Thunder. With the 35-year-old showing what he's truly capable of, teams from around the league are doing whatever they can to acquire his services.

Let's analyze if an NBA trade for Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets could be beneficial for both parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Brooklyn Nets go after Chris Paul?

The Brooklyn Nets need a true leader.

Brooklyn Nets fans might say that they have two leaders in the team in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But their controversial comments in the past week have left many wondering if the egos present in the locker room could result in the team imploding.

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have questionable track records when it comes to leadership, and they have hardly given anybody reason to believe that their attitude has changed in any way.

Bringing in a proven leader in Chris Paul could work wonders for the team. The 35-year-old has dealt with a plethora of personalities and even some inflated egos. More often than not, Chris Paul has been able to maintain harmony.

Kyrie Irving on the Nets head coach situation;



"I don't really see us having a head coach. KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach."



(via @alec_sturm) pic.twitter.com/om3D3QpXgF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2020

The acquisition of Chris Paul wouldn't compromise the fit of the starting five either, since he is an excellent defender and won't need the team to fill in for him. This would ensure that there aren't many problems with a backcourt of Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving.

Chris Paul would bring qualities to the table that the Brooklyn Nets desperately need and he'd be a dream signing for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Chris Paul consider a move to Brooklyn?

This move could give Chris Paul another shot at winning an NBA Championship.

This reported move could be a fantastic one for Chris Paul and will give him a shot at winning the NBA championship.

Yes, there is a strong possibility of Paul's role reducing with the Brooklyn Nets. But at 35 years of age, Paul is not going to have many more chances to become an NBA champion. And despite the egos involved here, the franchise has some serious firepower and could steamroll the rest of the league.

Chris Paul says over 90 percent of NBA players are now registered to vote, including 15 entire teams 🙌



Only about 20 percent of eligible players voted in the 2016 election, per @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/ZrVX8MZmCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

If Chris Paul is looking for one last shot at winning an NBA championship, there are aren't many franchisees who are as well equipped to mount a serious challenge as the Brooklyn Nets right now in the NBA.

