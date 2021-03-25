NBA Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon eager to join Boston Celtics, Miami Heat still not offering Tyler Herro for Kyle Lowry

Two Eastern Conference franchises have dominated the NBA trade rumors during the early hours of deadline day. The Boston Celtics have been linked with Aaron Gordon in the last few weeks and have now received a boost in their pursuit of the power forward.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat remain engaged in trade talks for six-time All-Star and arguably the greatest Raptor of all time, Kyle Lowry. Additional details on the Heat's offer to the Toronto Raptors emerged Thursday morning.

NBA Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon interested in joining the Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic's asking price for Aaron Gordon may be an issue for the Boston Celtics, but the player himself is eager for the move as per the latest NBA trade rumors. The Atheltic's Jared Weiss reported the following on Gordon:

"Gordon remains eager to be traded to Boston, sources tell The Athletic. Gordon also would welcome a deal to Denver or Portland, according to sources, so Boston faces real competition to get a deal done by the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday."

The Boston Celtics have been linked with Harrison Barnes and John Collins as well, but Aaron Gordon remains the most attainable player right now. They are reportedly willing to offer rookie Aaron Nesmith and a first-round pick to the Magic but only time will tell whether this bid's enough to get the deal across the line.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat unwilling to package Tyler Herro in a deal for Kyle Lowry

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro was one of the finds of the previous season for the Miami Heat. The 13th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft played a crucial role in the Heat's Finals run in the bubble. GM Pat Riley has been reluctant to part ways with the sophomore guard and his stance continues to be unwavering, with Miami not yet offering Herro in a deal for Kyle Lowry.

Previous NBA trade rumors have indicated that the Toronto Raptors prefer Tyler Herro over Duncan Robinson; the former is a more like-for-like replacement for Lowry. But the Heat are unwilling to meet this demand.

Even though Duncan Robinson is a terrific shooter, he's set to become a restricted free agent next summer and could be costly to retain. In comparison, Herro is still in the second year of his rookie contract. So trading Robinson would make more financial sense for the Heat.

With NBA trade rumors suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers are also in the mix for Lowry, the Miami Heat could have to meet the Raptors' demands to complete the deal.

