NBA Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond attracting interest from 8 to 10 teams, could fetch a first-round pick 

If you follow the NBA and don't live under a rock, chances are you've read a few NBA trade rumors about Andre Drummond already. The 6'10 center has been linked with every team needing some rebounding help and is set to set to part ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers sooner or later.

The Cavs will have the option of buying him out if no deal is cracked before the NBA trade deadline. But GM Koby Altman will be hoping to get something in return for Andre Drummond's expiring contract.

As mentioned by Chris Fedor on Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, Andre Drummond is in fact attracting interest from teams. He also added that the Cavs could get a first-rounder in return for Drummond on one condition. Fedor explained:

"I was talking to an executive about this very thing and the way that he phrased this is...if they're open to taking on future money beyond this year, they could get a first-round pick. ... I've been told that eight to 10 teams, somewhere in that ballpark, have reached out to the Cavs about Andre."

While Fedor did mention a few potential fits, such as the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, he did not reveal the names of the teams that have held talks about Drummond.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Cleveland Cavaliers find a suitable trade partner for Andre Drummond?

Cavs GM Koby Altman

While previous reports have linked the Toronto Raptors to Andre Drummond, it's difficult to fathom how the 2019 NBA Champions will match the salaries. Even the Miami Heat have been linked with Drummond because he'll fill their rebounding need. But his fit alongside Bam Adebayo becomes an issue.

My opinion: I think for the right price, ideally on a buyout, Drummond would be a nice addition. Drummond would help some of MIA’s issues. Rebounding is a big one.



I don’t like the fit next to Bam. But Could that force Bam to extend his game? Could Spo make it work? Possibly 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/hv9ttmDBkL — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 17, 2021

Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star and a four-time rebounding leader. He's averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 boards per game this season. However, the biggest concern regarding him is that his production doesn't impact winning.

Drummond will still be courted by all the contenders in case he's bought out but the Cavs will be hoping it doesn't come to that.

