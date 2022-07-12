NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive believes Golden State Warriors could trade former No. 1 overall pick this summer

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is rumored to be traded this off-season. Fresh off of the championship, the Warriors are looking to re-tool their roster.

The former number one overall pick isn't safe from rumors. Finishing an incredible All-Star season, Wiggins became a vital part of the Warriors' recent championship run.

Lately, due to the lack of salary cap availability, Golden State had to let some of their key players go. Otto Porter Jr, Juan Tuscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II have all signed new deals with different teams. Additionally, the Warriors have been involved in the recent Kevin Durant trade drama.

Some analysts believe that due to Wiggins' All-Star level status, Golden State can use him as a trade package to acquire Kevin Durant back.

"It is likely that they will talk about an extension, maybe get him locked up, then look to trade him when his contract is secure." Anonymous exec says the Warriors could trade Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has proven his worth during the playoffs. The Canadian national signed a five-year rookie extension worth $146.5 million back in 2017 and is due to get a new extension this 2022-23 season.

Wiggins has shown his love for the Warriors and the community. When asked about his commitment after winning his first championship with the team, Wiggins had this to say.

Andrew Wiggins on a possible extension with the Warriors "I would love to stay here."

"I would love to stay here," Wiggins said when asked about his pending contract extension. "We’re all one big family. I feel like a lot of places may say that, but they show it through their actions.”

But even with this willingness to stay, it's up to the Warriors' front office if they want to keep the nine-year veteran. The Warriors are definitely making moves to go back-to-back champs, the question is, will Wiggins still be a part of it?

Andrew Wiggins' stint with the Golden State Warriors has helped him turn his career around

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Since acquiring Wiggins in exchange for D'Angelo Russell back in 2020, his numbers have been consistent.

His role has changed at the Warriors. From becoming the first option back with the Minnesota Timberwolves to being the third and sometimes fourth option with the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins has adapted his game a lot.

However, Wiggins has looked more comfortable playing for Golden State compared to his earlier years with the Wolves.

With the Warriors, the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year became a more disciplined player. He also didn't have the burden of carrying the entire team's offense and was given a chance to focus on his defense.

He wasn't putting up empty stats anymore. Wiggins seems to have unlocked a different aspect of his game. Looking at the advanced statistics, he registered his highest defensive win shares rating last season at 3.4.

Watching Wiggins play during their title run made a lot of fans realize how amazingly talented Andrew Wiggins is. The Golden State Warriors have helped Wiggins reach his full potential and have also helped fans explore a re-energized player.

