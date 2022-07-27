NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous GM says LA Lakers likely to sign 10x All-Star, Warriors also mentioned as a possibility

The LA Lakers have a huge summer ahead as they fill out the final spots on their roster. The Lakers have 12 players under contract for the upcoming season and are on the market for the final pieces of the puzzle.

According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the Lakers might fill one of the final spots with Carmelo Anthony. An anonymous executive told Deveney that he expects the Lakers to bring Melo back for another season but is unsure when the signing will happen.

"They have a lot to sort out obviously. But as more things get set, they’ll probably get back around to bringing him in.

It’s just, at this point, you don’t know what might happen with Westbrook and whether you might need to take on players, so you see that around the league a lot—teams have 10, 11, 12 players signed and there’s no hurry to fill in the last spots until you see how the other stuff plays out," Deveney wrote.

The anonymous NBA executive also told Sean Deveney that the Golden State Warriors might be a destination for the 10-time All-Star next season. The executive said that the Warriors could use his experience and have the ability to mask his defensive deficiencies.

"Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum. They have a lot of young guys on that roster, they could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA," Deveney wrote.

Should the LA Lakers bring back Carmelo Anthony?

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

In his debut season with the LA Lakers, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds coming off the bench. He shot the ball better than 37% from beyond the arc and over 44% from the field. Anthony also shot over 83% from the line, making him one of the best shooters on the roster.

Melo played 69 games during the season and scored more than 20 points on 11 occasions. Melo gave the team spot-up shooting and offensive impetus. Coming off the bench was the designated role of the former New York Knicks superstar. Anthony has redefined himself in the late stages of his career.

However, his defensive deficiencies have continued. Teams exposed Anthony even more last season. While playing for a team that was one of the oldest and worst defensive teams in the league, Anthony struggled.

His defense is the only question mark against Anthony at this stage of his career. The LA Lakers have brought in younger and more athletic players for the upcoming season. Adding these players might be enough to mask Carmelo's defensive woes.

On paper, however, the Golden State Warriors remain the best opportunity for Anthony. He is much likelier to win a championship with the Warriors than he is with the LA Lakers. The reigning champion's defense is far better than the LA Lakers.

