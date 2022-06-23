NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs exploring a swap trade for John Collins and former steals leader

NBA trade rumors surrounding Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins have picked up recently. In this regard, Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs has become a target of trade negotiations.

The upcoming NBA draft is generating a lot of buzz regarding trade negotiations. With teams looking to bolster their rosters and also offload some players, the rumor mill has been particularly active.

In this regard, veterans such as John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks have been on the radar of several teams in the NBA. While the desire to move him has been expressed, there hasn't been much action yet.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer This year's 24 Green Room invitees ties an NBA Draft record from 2019. Very little certainty among teams picking outside the top-12 which players are going to be available when they're on the clock. One scout said there's 50 players who believe they're going in the first round... This year's 24 Green Room invitees ties an NBA Draft record from 2019. Very little certainty among teams picking outside the top-12 which players are going to be available when they're on the clock. One scout said there's 50 players who believe they're going in the first round... One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway. twitter.com/JakeLFischer/s… One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway. twitter.com/JakeLFischer/s…

This has allowed for a new landing spot for the big man. With San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray emerging as a hot prospect, the Spurs have also expressed interest in entertaining offers.

As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Spurs have initiated negotiations with the Hawks.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a "Jrue Holiday-like package." More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a "Jrue Holiday-like package." More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039…

Although San Antonio are willing to part ways with Murray, they have mentioned that it would require a "Jrue Holiday-like" deal to do so. This implies that a trade package that includes three first-round picks has to be included.

While Atlanta have also expressed some desire to acquire a dynamic two-way guard to pair with Trae Young, trading Collins remains a priority. In this manner, the negotiations between the two teams have some potential to succeed.

Does a John Collins-Dejounte Murray trade work?

Dejounte Murray in action

Dejounte Murray and John Collins have emerged as remarkable players in their own right. Although Collins spent much of the season recovering from injuries, the talented big man has a lot to offer on the rebounding and offensive front.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp It's been exactly one year since John Collins baptized Joel Embiid 🤯



It's been exactly one year since John Collins baptized Joel Embiid 🤯https://t.co/u8EJWhLFNR

Meanwhile, Murray is coming off a career year with the San Antonio Spurs. Making his first All-Star appearance and almost notching a triple-double average this season, the 25-year-old is the real deal.

Dunk League @DunkLeague



21.1 PPG, 8.3 REB, 9.2 AST, 2.0 STL Dejounte Murray’s 2021-22 stat line was insane21.1 PPG, 8.3 REB, 9.2 AST, 2.0 STL Dejounte Murray’s 2021-22 stat line was insane 🔥21.1 PPG, 8.3 REB, 9.2 AST, 2.0 STL https://t.co/Z5ZRVv55ho

So why does this trade make sense?

As mentioned earlier, the Hawks have shown keen interest in establishing a star-studded backcourt. Adding Murray fits the bill in this regard.

San Antonio, a team in a practical rebuild, would also benefit from players such as John Collins. A trade would also help them on a salary front as Murray is due for a huge extension in the upcoming season.

While the trade has the potential to be mutually beneficial, there have been other suitors in the mix. With Collins drawing interest from the Utah Jazz - where a direct swap for Rudy Gobert among other things remains likely - San Antonio will have to move quickly.

