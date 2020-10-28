NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks a 'wild card' for Gordon Hayward, Golden State Warriors could target Kelly Oubre despite possible $70m tax hit

Gordon Hayward hasn't had a great time with the Boston Celtics. A freak ankle injury during his debut for the Cs didn't allow Hayward to really reach his potential all this while. Now, he has a $34.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season and he'll likely opt-in. However, the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he could decline the option and sign with Atlanta Hawks on a long-term deal.

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks could swoop in for Gordon Hayward

Most people expect Gordon Hayward to opt into his player option next season. However, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks suggested on The Lowe Post that such a scenario isn't guaranteed. The duo stated that Hayward could decline his option if his agent can secure a deal in the region of $100 million over four years. The Atlanta Hawks are in a position to offer such a deal. Marks explained:

"I think Atlanta is a wild card in this whole offseason here as far as adding guys, veteran guys, trying to kind of accelerate the rebuild kind of now and how does Gordon Hayward fit in there at a $24-25 million number. 'Cause they've got the cap space to do it. They're in a position not just this year but for next year also here."

Would like to remind everyone that Gordon Hayward is in fact good at basketball and helps the Celtics be good at basketball. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 26, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks only have $58 million in committed salaries next season and want to push for a playoff berth. So they could very well target Gordon Hayward this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors would be willing to target Kelly Oubre if it helps them win

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a breakout year with the Phoenix Suns but missed out on the NBA restart. He's expected to be on the market due to the emergence of Mikal Bridges and NBA trade rumors have suggested the Golden State Warriors as a destination.

Owed $14.3 million next season, Oubre would add to the Warriors' luxury tax bill massively as mentioned by Bobby Marks on the same episode of The Lowe Post. He said:

"That is a monster tax bill. That's like a $70 million hit on taking Kelly Oubre back."

Zach Lowe then remarked that if it results in winning, the franchise would do it anyway:

"But if those guys help you win, it doesn't matter. You have Curry, Klay, and Draymond who took you to five straight finals...they deserve your all-in commitment in their early to mid-30s."

enjoy 49 seconds of Kelly Oubre Jr. dunking on the entire NBA pic.twitter.com/lBfgtRyqLv — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) October 27, 2020

Golden State Warriors would probably have to send their No.2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to land Kelly Oubre Jr. from Phoenix.

