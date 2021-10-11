NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons open to a move to Sacramento Kings

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons has been a central subject of NBA trade rumors this season, as multiple reports suggest that the Australian international plans to play his basketball elsewhere next season. He has been linked with several teams, and according to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Simmons will not have an issue signing with the Sacramento Kings.

Here is what Aldridge reported:

“I’ve written this on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia.)”

The Sacramento Kings are a team that has failed to do anything significant in the last few years, but they're certainly on the ascent. They have potentially two franchise cornerstones on their roster in the form of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, and if they manage to add Ben Simmons to the mix without losing the aforementioned duo, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers are finding it difficult to find a suitable package for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

The Philadelphia 76ers have found it difficult to find a team for Ben Simmons, as there has been a drastic drop in the trade value of the point forward. Head coach Doc Rivers' comments about Simmons after the playoff loss against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 postseason played a major role in that, as it led to the Australian international forcing a trade from the franchise.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc •A week out from the start of the NBA's regular season, Ben Simmons is still holding out, and Kyrie Irving hasn't played yet. What's going on with those two? And what about Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal? Our @sam_amick @johnhollinger & I discuss: bit.ly/3iMqGDD •A week out from the start of the NBA's regular season, Ben Simmons is still holding out, and Kyrie Irving hasn't played yet. What's going on with those two? And what about Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal? Our @sam_amick, @johnhollinger & I discuss: bit.ly/3iMqGDD

Joel Embiid echoed similar statements to Rivers', which combined with Ben Simmons' poor outing in the 2021 NBA playoffs have made him virtually untradeable. The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers have been strongly linked with him, but none of the sides have offered a substantial package in return for Ben Simmons' services so far.

RealGM @RealGM Ben Simmons Would Have No Problem With Trade To Kings basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264338… Ben Simmons Would Have No Problem With Trade To Kings basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264338…

Ben Simmons is certain to leave the Philadelphia 76ers before the commencement of the 2021-22 NBA season, however, it remains to be seen which team will be able to strike a deal with the notoriously difficult Daryl Morey. It's a surprise that it's taken so long, considering Ben Simmons is a top point guard and one of the best defensive players in the league.

