NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons receiving interest from Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans

Ben Simmons' stock plummeted during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he continues to receive interest from multiple teams. Simmons' shooting form remains a concern, but his playmaking and elite defensive skills make him worth the gamble for some sides.

The Philadelphia 76ers are standing by Ben Simmons for the time being, but multiple teams are lining up for his services. As per Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson, both the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans have inquired about Simmons.

Timberwolves and Pelicans have both checked in with 76ers regarding a Ben Simmons deal. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 28, 2021

Ben Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 32.4 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season, all career lows. Simmons' scoring worsened during the playoffs, but his assist numbers went up to 8.8 dimes per outing.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ben Simmons a good option for the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans?

Besides his shooting being a non-factor right now, the other thing working against Ben Simmons is his contract. Simmons signed a five-year max extension in 2019 and is roughly owed $145 million over the next four years. Any team trading for him will also have their financial flexibility impacted severely.

Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul

The Minnesota Timberwolves had the third-worst defense in the league this season. They could certainly make use of Ben Simmons' defensive versatility. They also have enough offensive firepower wherein trading one of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards won't hurt them too much in terms of scoring.

Hounding defense from Ben Simmons for the steal and score pic.twitter.com/lLRXGCgpU9 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 8, 2021

It's a different scenario for the New Orleans Pelicans. They too need good defenders, but they also lack shooters on their roster. Trading for Ben Simmons would most likely result in the Pelicans having to send Brandon Ingram the other way, which would deplete their scoring arsenal even further.

Additionally, the Pelicans already have the contracts of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams that they're desperately trying to move. Taking on Ben Simmons' salary will only worsen their cap situation.

Neither the Minnesota Timberwolves nor the New Orleans Pelicans have assets that would entice the Philadelphia 76ers into parting with Ben Simmons. Both the Timberwolves and Pelicans can offer decent players and draft picks, but their fit with the Sixers would be questionable. As such, neither of the two suitors has a high chance of landing Simmons in the trade market right now.

