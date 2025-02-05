NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster deal that pairs Kevin Durant with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at OKC Thunder explored

After the blockbuster trade that sent Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić to the LA Lakers shook the basketball world this weekend, another superstar — Kevin Durant — has become the subject of trade talks.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, the Phoenix Suns continue to gauge the market for the 15-time NBA All-Star. Meanwhile, rival teams are closely monitoring the situation in Phoenix as the Suns fall short of expectations.

One team that could benefit from Durant’s services is the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder. Making roster changes for a team with a 39-9 record is a big risk. OKC is tied for the NBA’s best record with the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-10) after the Cavs lost to the defending champion Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Durant's age, however, may not align with the Thunder’s roster. OKC entered the 2024-25 season as the NBA’s youngest team, with an average player age of 24.15 years. Durant is 36.

However, adding Durant would provide the Thunder with a veteran presence and championship experience. He is a two-time NBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. A reunion with OKC would be a homecoming of sorts, as he spent the first nine years of his career with the franchise.

Here's how the OKC Thunder can reunite with Kevin Durant and pair him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Trade framework created via fanspo.com NBA trade machine

Acquiring Durant’s $51.2 million contract would require OKC to send out significant salary. One key piece would be center Isaiah Hartenstein, whose three-year, $87 million contract, signed last summer, would help match salaries, per Spotrac.

Phoenix would add a starting-caliber center for coach Mike Budenholzer. The Suns recently acquired Nick Richards, who is currently their starting center, while former starter Jusuf Nurkić has been dropped from the lineup. Hartenstein would provide an upgrade, with Richards serving as a solid backup.

The Thunder could also send Luguentz Dort’s $16.5 million contract to Phoenix. Dort, in the third year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal, has been a key defensive presence in OKC’s starting lineup since 2019. His tenacity on defense would complement the scoring prowess of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

For Phoenix, the trade would provide financial flexibility. Both contracts they acquire have a team option for the 2026-27 season, allowing them to reassess their roster if needed.

For OKC, Kevin Durant's contract increases to $54.7 million next season, and he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026-27. His arrival would form a formidable duo with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with newly named All-Star reserve, Jalen Williams.

OKC could also sweeten the deal by packaging draft picks from the stockpile accumulated by general manager Sam Presti.

Mavs, Warriors also interested in Kevin Durant, per reports

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has reportedly shown interest in reuniting Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving. According to The Athletic, Harrison is targeting big-name players after receiving criticism for trading away Doncic. Durant could form a "big three" with Irving and recently acquired Anthony Davis in Dallas.

According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, another team interested in a reunion with Durant is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors' front office, led by GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., is under pressure to add star power for a deep playoff run. Their franchise cornerstone, Steph Curry, is in his 16th season and will turn 37 in March.

With Thursday’s trade deadline fast approaching, teams still have time to make moves.

Read also: NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks considering Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving reunion to fill Luka Doncic’s void in blockbuster move

