NBA Trade Rumors: Bobby Marks explains why a 2-year contract with the LA Lakers is the perfect option for Anthony Davis this offseason

The LA Lakers were crowned as the 2020 NBA Champions, and the performances of LeBron James and Anthony Davis were emphatic throughout the series. With the latter entering free agency this offseason, many NBA trade rumors have speculated about what Anthony Davis will do about his future.

The moment Anthony Davis realized he was an NBA Champion pic.twitter.com/biDBJUrZhJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 13, 2020

Bobby Marks has given his take on the situation surrounding Anthony Davis and has explained what he believes will be Davis' plan in terms of a contract.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bobby Marks feels Anthony Davis will sign a two-year deal with the LA Lakers

Speaking to Sports Center about Anthony Davis' options in the offseason, Bobby Marks had this to say:

"He can earn $32.7 million in the first year he re-signs with the Lakers. But the thing to look at, is the length of the contract. Will it be a 2-year-deal or 5-year-deal? If Davis goes the short-term route, the 2 year contract, that would put him in free agency, in 2022."

Marks goes on to make an interesting point about the situation of Anthony Davis with the LA Lakers. While he assured fans of the franchise that the 27-year-old won't be headed elsewhere, he did point out that his player option would be worth $28.8 million, which would be lower than what he could earn with a new contract.

Anthony Davis could be a free agent in 2022.

He further indicated that signing a two-year-deal would be the best course of action for Anthony Davis. The play here is as follows; when Anthony Davis' contract is up in 2022, he will be eligible for an even bigger deal, which is when he can sign for five years.

However, there is another advantage to the two-year-deal for Anthony Davis. With his current contract, LeBron James also stands to become a free agent in the year 2022. This could allow Davis to jump ship if he doesn't feel the team can win without James. Davis would then have the option to go elsewhere without wasting any years of his prime on a team he doesn't believe in.

Even if staying with the LA Lakers is the right decision to make, Anthony Davis will have a lot to think about this offseason.

