NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee Bucks Deal in Jeopardy, Outcome Unclear

The 2020-21 NBA offseason couldn't have started out at a more chaotic pace, with numerous blockbuster deals already on the verge of completion. According to the latest NBA Trade Rumors update, there is an unexpected surprise as the Bogdan Bogdanovic move to Milwaukee Bucks, which was supposed to be a sign and trade, is in jeopardy.

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

NBA Trade Rumors expect the Milwaukee Bucks to be one of the most active teams in the offseason. The Bucks are under pressure to sign high-level talent to build around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a subject of various NBA Trade Rumors, with links to the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks.

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

The Milwaukee Bucks started the offseason brightly and appeared to be moving in the right direction as they completed an NBA trade for highly coveted star Jrue Holiday. The Bucks reportedly also acquired Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James from the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade with Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, and D.J. Wilson going the other way.

However, as per Sam Amick of 'The Athletic', the deal is in jeopardy, as the Serbian swingman had apparently not agreed to join the Milwaukee Bucks. This fact has become a bone of contention, and there are doubts over the possibility of this NBA trade officially going through.

Milwaukee is landing Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovich in a sign-and-trade deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range last season for the Sacramento Kings. The 28-year-old could be an ideal fit for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks, as he adds much-needed shooting to their offense and would help them stretch the floor.

If the Bogdanovic to Milwaukee Bucks trade doesn't go through, it will be a huge blow to last year's Eastern Conference #1 seed, as it will dent their hopes of retaining Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 'Greek Freak' has made it clear that he is on the hunt for an NBA championship, and Bogdanovic pulling out of a sign and trade deal is the last thing the Bucks needed.

More to come at @TheAthleticNBA, but an update here on the Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. pic.twitter.com/mN2GOaLoKJ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 18, 2020

