NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal on Golden State Warriors' radar

Bradley Beal had a mixed season last year. While he averaged a career-high 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game, the Washington Wizards continued to underperform in the Eastern Conference. Given that Beal is entering the prime of his career, he wants to be on a winning franchise. It's no surprise then that several suitors have been named for him in NBA trade rumors with the Golden State Warriors being among them.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors in a position to target Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has mentioned time and again that he would want to continue with the Washington Wizards. But if the franchise continues to suffer, even with the return of John Wall, Beal is likely to consider his options.

Warriors GM Bob Myers

While discussing trade scenarios for Bradley Beal on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst and Tim Bontemps mentioned that Golden State Warriors could swoop in for the player if he becomes available.

"So a team that could enter the sweepstakes should (he) become available would be the Golden State Warriors," said Windhorst.

"The trade there is pretty simple. Andrew Wiggins is involved from a salary standpoint. And then it would be the No.2 pick in this year's draft, the Timberwolves' pick next year, and then I also included Minnesota's second-round pick next year – which I anticipate to be a very good selection," added Bontemps.

That time Bradley Beal dropped 50+ on back-to-back nights



2-23-2020 vs CHI

53 points (15/27 FG)



2-24-2020 vs MIL

55 points (19/33 FG)



True story: The NBA hit him with a drug test after this 😂 pic.twitter.com/5tBPheAcWk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 14, 2020

Examining the possibility of Bradley Beal trade to Golden State Warriors

As mentioned above, the Golden State Warriors have the necessary assets to pursue a trade for Bradley Beal. But it might not be the best way forward.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson

Bradley Beal is undoubtedly a superstar, but he might not be the best fit for the Golden State Warriors. For starters, Klay Thompson will have to be moved to the three to accommodate Beal in the starting line-up. This could lead to defensive holes.

guess who's in the building...



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/RJEcaGKWye — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 25, 2020

At the same time, he would add to the Warriors' luxury tax bill. Additionally, there's no guaranteeing whether he'll have the desired impact in a rather restricted catch-and-shoot role.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 5 players unlikely to be back with the Golden State Warriors for the 2020-21 season