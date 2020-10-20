NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Golden State Warriors for the 2020-21 season

The Golden State Warriors saw their dynasty crumble last season due to a slew of long-term injuries. Expected to be at full strength in 2020-21, they will be hoping to mount another championship run with the Splash Brothers running the show once more. However, the Western Conference is loaded as ever and NBA trade rumors suggest that Warriors need to make a few moves to improve their roster.

To get better pieces, the Golden State Warriors will have to make NBA trades sending some of their current players in the other direction. A few names are on non-guaranteed contracts as well and could be waived depending on the moves that take place. On that note, let us look at five players unlikely to be back with the Golden State Warriors for the 2020-21 season.

#1 Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

Entering the third year of his $148 million contract, Andrew Wiggins evidently doesn't have a future with the Golden State Warriors. He was used as the makeweight for the D'Angelo Russell trade and will be the bargaining chip for any superstar that the Warriors pursue.

Andrew Wiggins' debut with the Warriors



24 PTS

8-12 FG

3-4 3PT

5 STL (season-high)

3 AST

2 REB

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/84L04M4KDZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2020

Wiggins isn't a bad player by any means, having averaged nearly 22 points last season. But his usage rate will only reduce with the return of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The Golden State Warriors may simply consider paying him the $29.5 million he's owed simply too much and could flip him for other players.

#2 Alen Smailagic

Alen Smailagic (left)

The Golden State Warriors acquired the 20-year-old Alen Smailagic from the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night in 2019. The 6'10 forward only averaged 10 minutes per game last season and had minimal impact on the Warriors' performances.

Alen Smailagic season highlights



He shot 50% from the field including a 14-16 (87.5%) shooting in the restricted area 👀 pic.twitter.com/IrzNfpso4X — Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) June 28, 2020

Smailagic has the potential to eventually play at center in the future but the Golden State Warriors are already in luxury tax purgatory and would like to cut salaries wherever possible. Unfortunately for the Serbian, there simply isn't a good enough argument to keep him around.

