NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors have best package to offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

A lot has been speculated about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future. The reigning MVP is out of a contract at the end of next season and has been linked with several franchises such as the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks by NBA trade rumors. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the Warriors may have an edge in the Giannis sweepstakes.

It's not a given that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available via an NBA trade next season. He could very well end up signing the supermax extension that he will be offered by the Milwaukee Bucks once the official window begins. However, in case he decides against it, the Bucks could place him on the trading block. If that situation comes to pass, the Golden State Warriors might have the best chance of landing him.

Ramona Shelburne joined 95.7 The Game’s Damon, Ratto & Kolsky and gave her take on the situation. She claimed that the Warriors can offer the best trade package to Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Can you risk it? Can you play it out with him (next season) and just hope he re-signs with you (after next season), or do you have to look to move him? And which teams would have the best package? From where I'm sitting guys, that's the Warriors. They have the best package. People get so upset when I say that, but they do. They have the trade exception, they have (Andrew) Wiggins, they have this year's pick (No. 2 overall), they have next year's Minnesota pick (top-three protected in 2021, unprotected in 2022)." [H/T: NBC Sports]

Golden State Warriors trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Andrew Wiggins is one player who is expected to be on any NBA trade package that the Golden State Warriors. It's pretty evident that he's not seen as a part of the franchise's future. But there's every chance that the Milwaukee Bucks disagree to take him in return for Giannis Antetokounmpo. They could simply ask for Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to be included in the deal.

As difficult as it might be for the Golden State Warriors to part ways with either of those two players, if it results in the franchise landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, they're likely to go ahead and accept those terms.

