NBA Trade Rumors: Brandon Ingram expected to emerge as a target for Miami Heat

The New Orleans Pelicans are in turmoil and NBA trade rumors suggest that several franchises, including the Miami Heat, could try to pry their stars away. Both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are under the scanner, but it's the latter who's more likely to jump ship this offseason.

The Pelicans only recently fired Stan Van Gundy, their head coach for the 2020-21 season. Zion Williamson was also reportedly left unhappy by the manner of JJ Redick's departure from the franchise.

As per Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports, even Brandon Ingram is a bit unsettled and could emerge as a trade target for the Miami Heat. Skolnick said the following:

"A potential Heat target in trade this offseason would be one Brandon Ingram, who recently signed a contract extension, last year’s Most Improved Player and a player who had issues with Stan (Van Gundy), and also I have heard doesn’t feel he’s a long-term fit with Zion (Williamson). I’ve heard this from a couple of different people. Not that there’s a personality conflict, but it’s just not the best possible fit."

Brandon Ingram signed a five-year $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans at the start of the 2020-21 season. He then went on to average 23.8 points, 4.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game this year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Brandon Ingram a good fit for the Miami Heat?

Brandon Ingram is a three-level scorer who can create his own shots and be effective in catch-and-shoot situations. He'll fill the scoring void that the Miami Heat have on their roster. His long wingspan allows him to be an effective on-the-ball defender as well.

Heat GM Pat Riley

Acquiring Brandon Ingram might not be too expensive for the Miami Heat. Re-signing Duncan Robinson and sending him to New Orleans along with Tyler Herro could do the trick. The Pelicans need shooters and would get a youngster with upside in Herro, so they won't have a reason to object to the move.

This would even allow the Miami Heat to conserve financial flexibility to add another star. They can drop the $19.4 million and $15 million team options on Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala respectively to create the needed cap space.

A trade for Brandon Ingram makes complete sense for the Miami Heat, but we'll have to wait and see if the player ends up on the trade block or not.

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal