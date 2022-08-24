NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets not interested in All-Star duo

The Brooklyn Nets continue to look at ways to improve their roster as Kevin Durant will remain with the franchise. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the franchise has no intention of filling out the roster with Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

Earlier in the summer, there were rumors of the former being linked with a move back to New York, but this time for Brooklyn. However, Scotto believes that there is no substance to these rumors.

"Despite separate reports about the Nets considering Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony as free agent additions, Brooklyn doesn’t have interest in adding either veteran currently, HoopsHype has learned," Scotto wrote.

The LA Lakers duo are currently free agents and are yet to be picked up by an NBA franchise. However, Carmelo Anthony has been linked with the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets ended as Kevin Durant reaffirmed his decision to stay with the franchise. This decision could very well mean that Kyrie Irving will remain with the team after picking up his player-option for the 2022-23 season.

Should the Brooklyn Nets make a move for Anthony and Howard?

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to add depth and defensive reinforcements to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Nets were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season.

Carmelo Anthony could provide shooting but not much defense to the Nets. While every team can use shooting, the Brooklyn Nets already possess sharpshooters like Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills. Melo would not improve the roster and but rather add more defensive woes.

Meanwhile, the Nets could benefit from adding Dwight Howard. Howard would give the Nets a defensive reinforcement with his rim protection. The Nets desperately need an improved defensive presence, as they were ranked 20th in the league in defensive rating. Nic Claxton needs a backup and the franchise could use Dwight Howard's rebounding abilities and championship experience.

The Nets have figured out most of their roster and the rotation. However, the team could benefit from adding veterans and improving their defense.

