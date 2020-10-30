NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks interested in DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan wasn't too happy when he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs by Toronto Raptors back in 2018. He was linked with a move away from the Spurs last year only but that never materialized. In the meantime, he's had two productive seasons. Now the latest NBA trade rumors from Brandon Robinson suggest that Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are both interested in DeRozan.

Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks also have interest in San Antonio Spurs swingman, DeMar DeRozan, I’m hearing.



I’m told Bucks, Nets have both asked about DeRozan’s availability. pic.twitter.com/43nFm8xYuB — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 29, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan attracting interest from Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets

DeMar DeRozan has a player option worth $27.8 million for the upcoming season. While that's not cheap, acquiring DeRozan would clear cap space for both Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks next season. This is a huge factor considering that the Nets are already above the luxury tax threshold with the Bucks also expected to be in that territory soon.

As far as his skill set goes, DeMar DeRozan is an assassin from mid-range who attacks the basket with vigor. This also allows him to rush defenses and create open looks for his teammates, something that the Milwaukee Bucks need. However, he simply isn't effective from downtown and that's an issue.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer

DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on 53.1% shooting. However, he's a serious letdown on defense so pairing him with Kyrie Irving in the backcourt wouldn't be an ideal situation for the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan could attract interest from elsewhere

The San Antonio Spurs are heading towards a rebuild and at 31, DeMar DeRozan would be better off with a win-now team. He can ensure that by declining his player option but no contending team has the cap space to offer him the kind of salary he'd earn by opting in.

"DeMar doesn’t like San Antonio and doesn’t want to be there."



- Anonymous agent on DeMar DeRozan

(Via The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/2WbicYFC3L — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

It's worth noting though that other suitors via trade may still emerge because of San Antonio's expected willingness to part with the player. Kevin O'Connor also alluded to the same on The Bill Simmons Podcast. O'Connor reported:

"I feel like DeRozan is a guy that can end up being on the move. I’ve heard he’s been involved in some trade conversations. One year left on his deal."

While Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks might not be the best fits for DeMar DeRozan, he still has a lot to offer and some other contender might swoop in.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 5 Players Brooklyn Nets must target this offseason