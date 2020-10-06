NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Players Brooklyn Nets must target this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets aren't messing around. They have a championship window of roughly three years starting next season and they are looking to lay the breadcrumbs for a title run. Steve Nash was appointed as the head coach for this very reason. But that's just the beginning of the moves that the Brooklyn Nets could make with NBA trade rumors linking the franchise to several players.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets targeting their third star

The Brooklyn Nets are indubitably gunning for a third superstar, but whom should they target? Although they would love to acquire players who could fill multiple roles, availability remains a key factor. How they'll fit with existing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also needs to be considered.

On that note, let us look at five options that the Brooklyn Nets can consider in the upcoming offseason.

#1 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo hasn't been at his best offensively for some time now but the injuries he suffered weren't mild either. In any case, he's a prolific defender and the Brooklyn Nets could use that ability in their backcourt. Most importantly, he's on an expiring contract and the Indiana Pacers want to move on from him.

Oladipo can potentially be acquired without sending Caris LeVert the other way. A package of Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen could entice Indiana Pacers as both these players could slot right into their starting five. More importantly, it would allow the Pacers to initiate trade talks for Myles Turner as well.

#2 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is the most affordable star that the Brooklyn Nets could bag. LaVine's earning every penny of his $19 million annual salary with his 25.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. His ability to leave an impact as a spot-up shooter makes him a good fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Trading for LaVine would potentially mean skimming out on defense, but if you can have three players combining for 75 or 80 points every night, you're gonna take it. LaVine has been linked with Brooklyn Nets by NBA trade rumors in the past and a move for him would probably cost Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie.

#3 Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is still undecided about his future with the Washington Wizards so his availability is going to alter based on how the season progresses, but it's wiser to maintain contact in the offseason itself. Another offensive powerhouse, Beal averaged over 30 points a game last season and essentially carried the Wizards.

His role would be similar to that of LaVine, but he's a much better playmaker and can command the floor with Kyrie off the court. Beal is contracted to Washington till 2022 at the bare minimum so a move would require Brooklyn Nets to fork up a lot of assets.

#4 Kevin Love

Kevin Love

Kevin Love is possibly the most meaningful addition that the Brooklyn Nets can make. He managed 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and he can easily play the stretch 5 role that's increasingly becoming commonplace in the league.

Love also brings championship pedigree to the table. But most importantly, NBA trade rumors have indicated that he's available. As such, a deal shouldn't be too difficult to crack for the Brooklyn Nets but they will be taking on another max contract with three years left on it.

#5 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

On the surface, Jrue Holiday may not seem like the best option for the Brooklyn Nets, but he offers much more cover than what meets the eye. Holiday is amongst the most elite backcourt defenders in the league and can essentially guard three spots. More importantly, he can do that while going off for 20 points every night.

Kyrie Irving has a dubious history with injuries in the recent past and Jrue Holiday can step up if the former somehow finds himself in the middle of fitness issues. Additionally, Holiday really doesn't have an overt personality so you can almost guarantee that he'll never be stirring trouble in the locker room.

