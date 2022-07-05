NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets ready to play hardball with Kevin Durant till training camp if demands are not met

NBA Trade Rumors surrounding Kevin Durant have more or less come to a grinding halt. While there were initially multiple rumors coming out about the Brooklyn Nets, the story has slowed. This, however, is not without good reason.

Durant shocked the entire NBA following the news of his trade request. Multiple teams pursued the Nets superstar.

While there is potential for a blockbuster trade, only speculation is coming out of Brooklyn.

Although Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have expressed their desire to be traded, the Nets organization isn't required to do so immediately. With a chance to take their time, the Nets will wait for the best opportunity.

As reported by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, with reference to Durant's earlier situation with the OKC Thunder:

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Report: “League personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want (for Kevin Durant), this could well drag on into training camp,” via @NYPost_Lewis Report: “League personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want (for Kevin Durant), this could well drag on into training camp,” via @NYPost_Lewis. https://t.co/gByzMga7D5

"This time, unlike the Thunder situation, the Nets hold most, if not all, the cards. With four years left on his contract, and Kyrie Irving having opted in to the last year of his deal, the Nets have leverage and every intention of using it."

"And league personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want, this could well drag on into training camp."

There have been no new developments since Durant made his preferred destinations clear to the Nets front-office. The Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns have emerged as frontrunners. However, his former team, the Golden State Warriors, remain in the mix.

With several suitors for Durant, the future for the 2x NBA champion looks uncertain.

What's in store for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant drives past Jayson Tatum.

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to play the long game when considering a trade for Kevin Durant. Considering that the star is still under contract, the Nets aren't required to trade him either.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless If I ran the Nets, I'd tell Kevin Durant, "You have 4 years left on your contract. You're playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We're going to win it all." If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me. If I ran the Nets, I'd tell Kevin Durant, "You have 4 years left on your contract. You're playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We're going to win it all." If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me.

However, the problematic relationship that develops could be toxic for both parties. The Nets are better suited to trade the superstar. However, avoiding a hasty decision also serves the team's best interests.

Trading a star of Durant's caliber potentially ruins the franchise right away. The OKC Thunder provide an example of what could happen. The Nets would like to avoid a similar situation.

The Nets haven't been swayed by the offers so far. While a possible Irving to the Lakers trade continues to be rumored, the Durant trade may take longer.

Acquiring Durant is also a difficult task for any team's cap space. Durant's massive contract requires a team to offer multiple assets to acquire him. The complexity of such a deal may be too much of an obstacle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far