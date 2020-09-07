NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets star to force a move?

The Brooklyn Nets are preparing hard for the 2020-21 season. They started by appointing Steve Nash as the head coach in a decision that took many by surprise. Several NBA trade rumors have them scouting for a third star to pair with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But there are a few players who could be on their way out of the franchise as well.

The Brooklyn Nets have several good players nearing potential extensions, so there will obviously be a salary cap situation in the near future. As such there is one potential name who could be looking for a move.

NBA Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie to be on the chopping block for Brooklyn Nets?

Spencer Dinwiddie didn't feature for the Brooklyn Nets in Orlando due to health reasons but he had a career year this season, averaging over 20 points a game. Dinwiddie is already 27 and earns roughly $24 million over the next two seasons, which is much lower than what a player of his caliber can command in the NBA today.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype belives that Dinwiddie is likely to want a bigger paycheck and could survey the market for a potential move in free agency.

"You’ve got Dinwiddie who’s got a guaranteed deal next year, and then he’s got a $12.3 million player option the year after that. He’s opting out of that, barring any injury. He’s going to opt out of that to try and get more money, survey the market and be a potential starting point guard. I’d be shocked if he didn’t."

Brooklyn Nets to monitor the Dinwiddie situation?

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to a move for a third superstar this offseason and most NBA trade rumors suggest that Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert could form the part of the package.

General manager Sean Marks needs to evaluate his options well before finalizing on anything because both Dinwiddie and LeVert are good players with the latter potentially on the cusp of a breakout season.

At the same time, it would make sense to trade Dinwiddie if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they won't be in a position to pay him well next season.

