NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets willing to move Spencer Dinwiddie for deadline upgrades

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to maximize their assets and could be willing to part ways with Spencer Dinwiddie as per the latest NBA trade rumors. Dinwiddie suffered a torn ACL in December and has already been sidelined for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Despite having the historically best offensive rating in the league, the Brooklyn Nets still have a few deficiencies they would like to fill. Spencer Dinwiddie would've been a vital cog for the Nets in normal circumstances but his long-term injury makes him dispensable. As mentioned by Marc J. Spears on an episode of ESPN's The Jump, the Nets are indeed looking to shop the 27-year-old.

"The Nets are also shopping Spencer Dinwiddie who despite his injury could be a valuable piece for a team in the future," Spears said.

Owed $11.4 million this year, Spencer Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option next season which he's likely to opt into given his injury. A healthy Dinwiddie averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. His potential should be enough for the Brooklyn Nets to attract teams despite his inactive status.

NBA Trade Rumors: Moving Spencer Dinwiddie solves multiple problems for Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are well over the luxury tax threshold

The Brooklyn Nets have put together a formidable roster but this comes at the cost of a hefty luxury tax bill. They can save a lot of money next year by replacing Spencer Dinwiddie's contract with an expiring one. Moreover, the Nets need more depth in the frontcourt. Nicolas Claxton has looked good in two games since returning from injury but Steve Nash could use some additional reinforcements.

The fans would hate to see Dinwiddie go but trading him could help the Brooklyn Nets strengthen their championship quest while shaving a huge chunk off their tax bill. It would be a tough decision but there's little reason for the front office to not resort to this.

