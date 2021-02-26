NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo potentially on the market with Houston Rockets looking to sell ahead of March 25 deadline

The Houston Rockets could undergo more roster changes with Victor Oladipo ending up on the market if the latest NBA trade rumors are to be believed. GM Rafael Stone started the overhaul by shipping Russell Westbrook and James Harden earlier this season. More deals could be on the way given the Rockets' recent lean patch.

As stated by Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Houston Rockets are likely to sell big and Victor Oladipo could be made available as a result. Windhorst said:

"There’s chatter starting to go around about whether Victor Oladipo will be back on the market. They had a little bit of a lift when he first got there. ... And Rockets – which I wouldn't have thought about a few weeks ago – but now they've lost eight in a row and there is talk about them possibly selling."

Victor Oladipo giving a workplace analogy to describe the #Rockets difficulty finding rhythm and consistency. pic.twitter.com/y20VUbRcoX — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 25, 2021

The Houston Rockets went on a six-game winning streak soon after the Harden trade. New acquisitions John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins all clicked together with chances of a playoff finish looking likely. A few injuries and nine consecutive losses later, the Rockets have been forced to evaluate their options.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo's contract makes him easy to move for Houston Rockets

The Rockets need to move a few pieces ahead of the trade deadline

After eight seasons of competitive basketball, the Houston Rockets are headed towards a rebuild. They waived center DeMarcus Cousins recently to give more playing time to their younger players. Trading Victor Oladipo seems like the next logical step.

Oladipo is still feeling the aftereffects of the torn quad injury that he suffered two years ago. He always missed the second game of back-to-backs for the Houston Rockets and was sidelined with a right foot strain recently.

Despite the health risk that surrounds Victor Oladipo, he's still a highly valued piece for contenders. A two-time All-Star, Oladipo's averaging 19 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. His defense may have waned a bit, but he's still a dependable player while protecting the basket.

Oladipo finding the range. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/B9i5YJmsXi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 25, 2021

The Houston Rockets aren't in a position to charge an exorbitant price for Victor Oladipo who's owed $21 million this season on an expiring contract. If they decide to sell him in the open market, teams should line up for the shooting guard.

