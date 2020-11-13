NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Looking to Trade Eric Bledsoe as Interest Grows for Houston Assets

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most exciting sides in the NBA since the emergence of league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite controlling the Eastern Conference in the regular season, the Bucks' playoff demons reappeared as they fell to the Miami Heat in the 5-game semi-final series. Therefore, it is unsurprising to see the latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest they could be looking to improve their roster in the hopes of finally making a serious challenge for a championship.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks ready to 'move on' from Bledsoe

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs support if he is to win a Championship

Part of the reason the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled when it comes to the playoffs has been the roster's inability to support Giannis in key matches. Although being an All-Star, Khris Middleton isn't quite the player that can carry a team to victory. Unfortunately, the same goes for Eric Bledsoe. NBA Trade Rumors are now suggesting that it could be the latter who could be used as a pawn to gather new pieces for the Bucks.

In the Bucks' playoff series against the Miami Heat, their opponents' bench outscored their own in each of the five games. Therefore, offloading Bledsoe would be less of a like for like switch than to clear up space to solidify their roster. Among the NBA Trade Rumors, Kevin O'Connor of 'The Ringer' reported:

"Multiple league sources say the Bucks are active in trade discussions; they’re looking to move on from Eric Bledsoe, and have offered him to several teams. They’re also in pursuit of Rockets forwards Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker."

NBA Trade Rumors: P.J. Tucker and Robert Covington sighted as replacements for Bledsoe

P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker has been a stalwart in the Rockets side for the past three seasons, deployed largely as a team player in support of franchise star James Harden. Therefore, it is hard to read too much into his numbers, averaging only 6.9 points and 6.6. rebounds per game last season. NBA Trade Rumors are thus linking the veteran forward with the Bucks potentially as someone who can help the younger players and happy to be part of a supporting cast for the best player in the league.

Robert Covington would be a more promising proposition for the Bucks. Providing 11 points and 8 rebounds per game last season for the Rockets, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to exploit the current confusion surrounding the Houston franchise. With a new GM and Head Coach in place, there are multiple NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the Rockets, that players are unhappy within the team. Therefore, now would be a perfect time to take advantage of such a situation. If the Bucks are indeed interested in the two guards and happy to move on from Eric Bledsoe then Covington and Tucker could be perfect role-players.