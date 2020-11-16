NBA Trade Rumors have long addressed Buddy Hield's situation, but there was never any specific teams attached to him. Apparently, this is now changing as Landon Buford reports that Hield wants to be moved to a certain rising Western Conference contender.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield looking to expand his role

Sacramento Kings v San Antonio Spurs

Buddy Hield began last season starting for the Sacramento Kings but was eventually benched by head coach Luke Walton. Obviously, a player of Hield's caliber wasn't thrilled by this decision especially after just signing a 4-year, $94 million contract extension.

Despite the guard's downgrade from the starting lineup, he still managed to average 19.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 3 assists, as well as shoot 39 percent from three on close to ten attempts a game. Buddy Hield's scoring was down from the previous year in which he scored 20.7 per game. This is to be expected, given that he only started 44 games out of the 72 he played.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield's fit with the Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors connecting Buddy Hield to the Dallas Mavericks are beginning to heat up, and surely the Mavs will not be the only team looking to acquire the guard's services.

Hield would provide the Mavericks' historic offense even more firepower and shooting ability. The only issue with this trade is Buddy Hield's lack of defensive ability, which is what Dallas desperately desires. The Sacramento Kings' guard is a clear upgrade over anyone on the Dallas Mavericks roster, excluding Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Advertisement

The Mavericks could put a trade package together using the 19th and 31st picks in the NBA Draft 2020, as well as some role players including Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr. This may not be enough as it has been reported that the Philadelphia 76ers want to make a run at Hield, as well.