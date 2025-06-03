NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls likely to shop $10M two-way guard after missing over 2 seasons due to injury

The Chicago Bulls are looking to make a change in their roster by trading away Lonzo Ball. The 6-foot-6 point guard returned to the NBA during the 2024-25 season after missing two full years due to injury. Now that the Bulls have a younger and healthier option at the guard position with Josh Giddey, the team is willing to move on from Ball.

Ad

The former high school star returned to action on Oct. 23, 2024, the first time he played a regular-season game for Chicago since Jan. 14, 2022. Ball played 35 games, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

In February, he signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension to stay in Chicago. The second year of his deal features a $10 million player option. However, Forbes writer Evan Sidery reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that the team could make Ball available in the trade market soon.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After signing a two-year, $20 million extension in February, Lonzo Ball is expected to be made available in trade talks by the Bulls," Sidery posted. "Ball’s $10 million annual salary, which includes a team option for 2026-27, is easily digestible for contending teams in need of guard depth."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lonzo Ball is one of the few players on the team from the DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine era. He was the starting point guard and helped the team's playoff appearance in 2022. However, his injuries did not help the Bulls' bid in the postseason.

A Western Conference team is reportedly targeting the Bulls guard

Given his experience, Lonzo Ball could be a significant piece to a title-contending team. One of the teams linked to the former UCLA star is the Dallas Mavericks. Since All-Star guard Kyrie Irving went down with an unfortunate ACL injury, the Mavericks will need a productive ballhandler until Irving's return.

Ad

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Ball is a reported trade target for Dallas. However, the Bulls guard isn't the only player the franchise is considering to pursue. Boston Celtics' veteran guard Jrue Holiday is also a name that has floated in potential trade conversations for the Mavericks.

"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday," Stein wrote. "Complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract, (Dallas is) also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we've discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball."

Ad

Expand Tweet

A one-to-one exchange between the two teams could make a potential trade work. Chicago could trade for Caleb Martin, who has three years left in his four-year, $35 million contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More