NBA Trade Rumors: Channing Frye suggests a blockbuster package that can help Boston Celtics land CJ McCollum

The Boston Celtics will be one team to keep an eye on in the offseason, as Brad Stevens' team will be looking to strengthen their squad. NBA trade rumors have linked the franchise with a number of superstars, as the team plans to mount a challenge for the championship next season. In the latest round of NBA trade rumors, Channing Frye commented on what the Celtics require to trade for CJ McCollum.

NBA Trade Rumors: Channing Frye reveals players Boston Celtics will need to move to get CJ McCollum

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

It is not controversial to say that CJ McCollum is one of the most underrated players in the league. The Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard has quietly racked up excellent numbers in the last few seasons, playing alongside a more illustrious Damian Lillard, who gets the majority of the limelight.

One of the best mid-range shooters in the game, McCollum has a knack for mixing up his scoring with efficient playmaking, making him one of the best combo guards in the league.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Boston Celtics are willing to give up major assets for a star player this offseason, and McCollum is just the player to fulfill their needs. The Portland Trail Blazers star can play on and off the ball, which is a critical skill considering the presence of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics team.

Channing Frye discussing his view of CJ McCollum’s trade value on the “Talkin Blazers” podcast;



“If you want CJ McCollum and somebody, you’d have to give me Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart…That’s what I see CJ’s value as.”



(via @NBCSNorthwest) pic.twitter.com/HV0gvi2DAA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 8, 2020

However, McCollum's services will not come at a cheap price for the Boston Celtics, and former Portland Trail Blazers star Channing Frye gave an insight on what could it cost them to prise McCollum away:

The Boston Celtics are expected to have an eventful offseason, with NBA trade rumors indicating that they might lose star forward Gordon Hayward. The Celtics are expected to be championship contenders next season, and an NBA trade for CJ McCollum has the potential to elevate them to that level.

Gordon Hayward Interested In Leaving Celtics Via Trade Or Free Agency https://t.co/9kesXz6bse — RealGM (@RealGM) November 4, 2020

