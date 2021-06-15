NBA Trade Rumors: Charlotte Hornets intrigued by the idea of adding Kristaps Porzingis

Speculation continues to swirl around Dallas Mavericks big-man Kristaps Porzingis, with the latest NBA trade rumors suggesting the Charlotte Hornets could look to trade for him.

Kristaps Porzingis endured yet another difficult season plagued by injuries and did not end on a high note either, with a disappointing postseason campaign. Multiple NBA trade rumors have hinted that the Dallas Mavericks could shop him when the market opens next.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 three per game in this playoffs.



He is getting paid more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray and Jaylen Brown this season. pic.twitter.com/N6HeWvT3Yl — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

He is owed roughly $72 million over the next two years, and getting him off their books could enable the Mavericks to be more flexible in their approach towards free agency.

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, "one source stated that the Hornets are very intrigued by the possibility of adding Porzingis."

The Charlotte Hornets have been looking to acquire a big-man this offseason and have been linked with various other centers before reports about Kristaps Porzingis emerged.

Here's what Massey said about these NBA trade rumors:

"One source stated that the Hornets are very intrigued by the possibility of adding Porzingis. They want to add a big man alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Porzingis would not bring the defensive presence that they would like, but he would add more offensive firepower and more star power in general."

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been able to adjust to a suitable role with the Dallas Mavericks but could be a great fit elsewhere, where he can flourish like he did with the New York Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring Kristaps Porzingis' fit with the Charlotte Hornets

Kristaps Porzingis in action

Kristaps Porzingis has been heavily criticized during his two-season stint with the Dallas Mavericks so far. There are major concerns about his injury issues and ability to deliver on the defensive end.

However, Porzingis is entering an offseason without an injury for the first time in several years, and this could be the key to him flourishing with the Charlotte Hornets.

He won't improve the team defensively as such, but his offensive prowess and decent rebounding ability could come in handy for James Borrego's side. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game during the 2021 NBA season. He shot 47.1% from the floor, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, on six attempts per game.

Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both couldn't offer much on the offensive end for the Charlotte Hornets the previous season, and Porzingis will definitely be a massive upgrade on both the upcoming free agents.

Moreover, the Hornets will likely give him the role he wanted with the Mavericks, which was to be the focal point of the offense.

Kristaps Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star alongside Luka Doncic, sources told @espn_macmahon. https://t.co/0WHpgv1b5f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2021

This would see Kristaps Porzingis produce the goods at a high-efficiency rate on the offensive end, at least, and would definitely be something the Hornets should consider if they do make a real attempt at signing him.

