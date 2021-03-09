NBA Trade Rumors: Charlotte Hornets pursuing Evan Fournier to add shooting depth

Charlotte Hornets are looking for reinforcements in the scoring department and NBA trade rumors suggest that they may pursue Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier. Fournier is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season and the Magic are more likely to trade him instead of letting him walk for free.

As mentioned by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Evan Fournier has a decent market ahead of the NBA trade deadline and Charlotte Hornets are among the teams interested in him. O'Connor wrote:

"The Magic are also receiving calls on two veterans in the backcourt, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier. League sources say the Hornets are among teams to express interest in Fournier..."

Between the thinning hair and the thick beard, Evan Fournier rather suddenly looks like a TA in the environmental sciences department. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) February 24, 2021

Evan Fournier has managed 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 21 games so far this season. Fournier's shooting the ball at a reasonable 45% clip and isn't a slouch on defense. He would be a valuable addition to the Charlotte Hornets in their push for the playoffs.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining the possibility of Evan Fournier joining Charlotte Hornets

Hornets head coach James Borrego

Evan Fournier is owed $17 million for this season. The Charlotte Hornets would have to send back at least $12.5 million in salaries to make a direct trade work. A straight swap involving Cody Zeller who's owed $15 million would make things simple but the last thing that the Orlando Magic need is another center.

Putting Zeller's contract aside, the Hornets' salary structure would force them to package multiple players for Evan Fournier which doesn't make sense. Even if they somehow manage to execute a trade, it would result in rotation problems.

Head coach James Borrego won't change the starting backcourt combo of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball. So either Devonte' Graham or Malik Monk will end up suffering after Fournier's arrival. Monk has only recently found his stride with the Charlotte Hornets after three years of inconsistent shooting. Meanwhile, Graham has been shaky from the field but it's his playmaking that keeps the second unit ticking.

Advertisement

Evan Fournier is a skilled role-player who'll help out a lot of teams. But in the case of Charlotte Hornets at least, his arrival could result in some disruption in the backcourt which makes a trade for him less practical.

Evan Fournier’s last five seasons:



- 18.5 ppg

- 15.1 ppg

- 17.8 ppg

- 17.2 ppg

- 15.4 ppg



High level NBA starter. Well rounded game, skilled, competitor and perfects his role. Gets buckets too. pic.twitter.com/CSPuxRVlC4 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) October 23, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Golden State Warriors keeping tabs on Victor Oladipo and Otto Porter Jr.