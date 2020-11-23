NBA Trade Rumors: Chatter around the league suggests that the LA Clippers could have something special up their sleeves

The LA Clippers have been the butt of jokes around the league ever since their humiliating exit in the 2020 NBA playoffs. Flashback to the 2019 off-season: the LA Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and started bragging around the league that an NBA title was coming the franchise's way. However, that didn't happen, and the LA Clippers were eliminated by Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. Since that early playoff exit, the franchise's owner Steve Ballmer made a statement suggesting 'dramatic changes' to the squad, leading to several NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise.

“I think internally, we’ve always felt this was not a championship or bust year for us. We can only get better the longer we stay together."



Paul George on the Clippers season. pic.twitter.com/7Gt4Y2xcQX — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 16, 2020

In the 2020 off-season, the LA Clippers signed free agent Serge Ibaka but only after losing reigning 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell to their crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers.

The Clippers have also reportedly re-signed Marcus Morris on a four-year $64 million deal. However, many from around the league anticipate more significant moves from the franchise during the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Clippers probably have something special up their sleeves

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - 2020 WCSF Game 7

The LA Clippers have been busy during the off-season, but they lack a premier playmaker and point guard in their roster, something the franchise could look to address before the start of the next season.

Clippers have something special in the works? 🤔



“If you ask around the NBA, people expect the Clippers to have something special up their sleeves.”



- via @DanWoikeSports/@latimes, h/t @AhnFireDigital. pic.twitter.com/ohvCH7Z9LQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 22, 2020

While talking about the LA Clippers' off-season moves and whether or not the franchise may have something special up their sleeves, one Eastern Conference executive was quoted as saying:

"They've got to, right?"

Advertisement

The Eastern Conference executive wasn't the only one feeling that way. Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike also seemed to share the same opinion when he said:

“It’s left people to guess...The Clippers need a point guard, defensive help in the frontcourt, and more leadership. So far, they’ve added shooting and underrated playmaking in Luke Kennard and brought back Marcus Morris, but there are still a lot of boxes left unchecked."

LA Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer with players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard

There is a lot of merit in people thinking that the LA Clippers could have something coming during the ongoing off-season.

The LA Clippers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the 2020 Western conference semi-finals is considered by many to be one of the biggest chokes in NBA history.

The All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for only 24 points in the game while going 2-for-18 in the second half and combining for 0 points in the entire fourth quarter. A reason for that disappointing performance could have been the fact that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George initiated the team's offense in the absence of a point guard to make the plays.

Although the LA Clippers have addressed their frontcourt deficiencies by adding Serge Ibaka to their roster and have made a trade for shooting guard Luke Kennard, it remains to be seen if they will add a point guard to their roster during the off-season.