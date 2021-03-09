NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls not interested in moving Thaddeus Young, interest for Lonzo Ball decreases around the league

With the trade deadline of March 25th fast approaching, NBA trade rumors continue to pile on. Usually, by this time of year, teams have a fair idea of whether to trade players or acquire them from teams struggling to stay in the playoff hunt. However, the league expanded the playoffs to 10 teams in the 2020-21 season as opposed to the usual eight. This has given teams reason to improve rather than trade their stars in exchange for assets.

With only four games separating the Boston Celtics in 4th and Washington Wizards in 12th in the Eastern Conference, all teams will look to make moves to give themselves a chance of making it to the NBA Playoffs. Let's take a look at the NBA trade rumors for a couple of teams currently on the perimeter of playoff berths.

NBA Trade Rumors: Thaddeus Young gathers interest though Bulls deny availability

One player who has garnered significant interest in recent NBA trade rumors has been Chicago Bulls veteran forward Thaddeus Young. This comes as little surprise to Bulls fans as Young is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Young, an effective two-way player, is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals off the bench this season. However, in the latest NBA trade rumors, Kevin O'Connor of 'The Ringer' has revealed that the Chicago Bulls are in no rush to move Young currently:

"Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is telling teams that Thaddeus Young isn’t available for trade, according to multiple league sources."

Young is highly efficient, shooting over 60% from the field, and is extremely versatile, possessing the ability to play as a small-ball center. League executives recently voted Young the second most likely player to change the landscape of the playoffs after Bradley Beal, whose name has been constantly brought up in NBA trade rumors.

O'Connor's report suggests that either the Chicago Bulls are playing hardball or are considering having a go at making the playoffs. Regardless, what the Bulls could have obtained as per NBA trade rumors now in return for the 32-year-old could rise in the offseason should Young continue to play at his current level.

NBA Trade Rumors: Interest wanes for Lonzo Ball as deadline approaches

Lonzo Ball could yet be traded before the league deadline

The door to a move before the trade deadline could well be shutting for Lonzo Ball too. The guard is averaging a career-high 14.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Pelicans this season. Ball, with his impending restricted free agency this summer, has been named in NBA trade rumors for teams looking to add depth at guard. Despite improvements, though, interest in Ball has waned in the market.

According to Kevin O'Connor, the New Orleans Pelicans may well still trade the 23-year-old, but discussions have dried up:

"Trade talks involving Ball have fizzled for now, league sources say. New Orleans needs to consider the type of contract Ball will demand this offseason in restricted free agency, and whether giving it to him would limit future possibilities. Trading the 23-year-old will remain a possibility, especially since the Pelicans are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline."

After much promise, there was concern about whether Lonzo Ball would be able to take his game to the next level with the New Orleans Pelicans. While the franchise hasn't had a season that many presumed they would, Ball's stock has risen, particularly ahead of his free agency.

For now, it remains to be seen if teams are prepared to wait until the offseason rather than make any moves, though. Ball is shooting at 38.7% from beyond the arc and is posting a career-high offensive rating of 113. He could yet move before the deadline, of course, and therefore keep an eye on NBA trade rumors as the team is yet to give a clear indication of their plans for Ball.

