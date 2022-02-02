NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls looking to make a move for Boston Celtics ace to bolster injury-ridden backcourt

The Chicago Bulls are looking to bolster their backcourt after Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso suffered injuries. Rookie point guard Ayo Dosunmu has done really well as the starting point guard, but the latest NBA trade rumors have linked the Bulls to a Boston Celtics guard.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls are trying to win it all this season and will do everything they can to improve their roster. One of the names they are interested in acquiring is Dennis Schroder of the Celtics.

"Dennis Schroder is a name to watch for Chicago. With the injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, and Chicago in a win-now mode, he’s the type of player the Bulls can buy low on for a second-round pick and a player like Troy Brown Jr., for example," Scotto said.

The Celtics are looking to trade Schroder, who is a free agent at the end of the season. They will want to get something in return rather than lose him for free in the summer. Schroder is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is familiar with Schroder back when he was in charge of the OKC Thunder. The 28-year-old was the Thunder's sixth man before being dealt to the LA Lakers last season. The Bulls are reportedly looking to offer a package of Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick to the Celtics.

Chicago Bulls are likely to be without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso for a while

The Chicago Bulls are back atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-18 regular-season record. The Bulls have accomplished this without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, two of their best defenders, due to injuries. Both players are expected to miss some time before returning later in the season.

Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery in late January to repair a small meniscus tear in his left knee. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks of action with the Bulls understandably being cautious with his recovery. Fortunately, Chicago found a gem in Ayo Dosunmu, who is playing well in Ball's absence.

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will be Friday morning, per Billy Donovan. Then, his 6-8 week clock begins Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will be Friday morning, per Billy Donovan. Then, his 6-8 week clock begins

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso suffered a wrist injury several days after Ball's injury. Caruso injured his wrist against the Milwaukee Bucks after a flagrant foul by Grayson Allen. The former LA Lakers player went down hard and landed on his right hand.

It was a tough blow for the Chicago Bulls since Ball and Caruso are two of their top guards this season. The duo were two of their biggest acquisitions ahead of the season and it was paying off. However, the Bulls have done decently without Ball and Caruso, with the likes of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic stepping up.

